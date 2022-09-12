Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

snap

The Chargers are 1-0 following a 24-19 win over the Raiders.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 1:

Offense

— Justin Herbert and the Chargers starting offensive line — Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson and Trey Pipkins III — played all 67 offensive snaps. Herbert threw for 279 yards and three scores with a passer rating of 129.4. He was also kept clean, as the Bolts did not allow a sack.

— Keenan Allen exited early with a hamstring injury, but he had four catches for 66 yards on his 22 snaps. Mike Williams led all wide receivers with 62 snaps, while Joshua Palmer played 50. DeAndre Carter (25 snaps) had three catches for 64 yards and score. Jalen Guyton played five snaps on offense.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 33 snaps. He had 72 total yards, 36 both on the ground and in the air. Joshua Kelley (18 snaps) and Sony Michel (16 snaps) split reps at the second running back spot in place of Ekeler. Fullback Zander Horvath played 15 snaps and made an impact in his NFL debut, catching the Chargers first touchdown of the season.

— Gerald Everett played 44 snaps as he found the end zone in his first game with the Bolts. He had three receptions for 54 yards in the win. Tre McKitty played 40 snaps, and Richard Rodgers saw the field twice on offense.

— Storm Norton played three offensive snaps as an extra offensive lineman.

Defense

— A total of four players played all 58 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Nasir Adderley, Asante Samuel, Jr., and Michael Davis. James had a sack on Derek Carr and Samuel recorded an interception off the Raiders quarterback.

— Joey Bosa (53 snaps) and Khalil Mack (49 snaps) each saw a heavy workload, too. And they produced in their first game together. Mack had 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble, and Bosa tallied 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble of his own.

— Bryce Callahan played 46 snaps as the nickel cornerback and recorded an interception off Carr. Safety Alohi Gilman was on the field for 20 snaps in three-safety packages.

— The Bolts started Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray, Jr., at linebacker in Week 1. Murray played 41 snaps and drew praise from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley for his toughness in returning from an offseason ankle injury. And Tranquill nabbed the first interception of his career late in the first half, a turnover that led to Carter's touchdown catch.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson each played 32 snaps. The duo was key to holding the Raiders to just 64 rushing yards, including only 14 in the first half. Jerry Tillery played 21 snaps against the Raiders.

— Kyle Van Noy and Morgan Fox, both newcomers, each played 28 snaps against the Raiders. Fox teamed with Bosa on a sack of Carr on the second-to-last defensive play of the game.

— Chris Rumph II played 11 snaps and Otito Ogbonnia was on the field for nine snaps in his NFL debut.

Special Teams

— Rumph and Troy Reeder led the Bolts with 19 snaps on special teams. There were five players who played 16 snaps in this phase: Ja'Sir Taylor, Kelley, Horvath, Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— Gilman and Deane Leonard played 15 snaps apiece on special teams, while McKitty and Dustin Hopkins played 10 snaps. JK Scott and Josh Harris each played nine snaps.

