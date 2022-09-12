Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Defense

— A total of four players played all 58 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Nasir Adderley, Asante Samuel, Jr., and Michael Davis. James had a sack on Derek Carr and Samuel recorded an interception off the Raiders quarterback.

— Joey Bosa (53 snaps) and Khalil Mack (49 snaps) each saw a heavy workload, too. And they produced in their first game together. Mack had 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble, and Bosa tallied 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble of his own.

— Bryce Callahan played 46 snaps as the nickel cornerback and recorded an interception off Carr. Safety Alohi Gilman was on the field for 20 snaps in three-safety packages.

— The Bolts started Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray, Jr., at linebacker in Week 1. Murray played 41 snaps and drew praise from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley for his toughness in returning from an offseason ankle injury. And Tranquill nabbed the first interception of his career late in the first half, a turnover that led to Carter's touchdown catch.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson each played 32 snaps. The duo was key to holding the Raiders to just 64 rushing yards, including only 14 in the first half. Jerry Tillery played 21 snaps against the Raiders.

— Kyle Van Noy and Morgan Fox, both newcomers, each played 28 snaps against the Raiders. Fox teamed with Bosa on a sack of Carr on the second-to-last defensive play of the game.