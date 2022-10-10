Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

The Chargers are 3-2 following a 30-28 win over the Browns.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 5:

Offense

— Justin Herbert and four members of the Chargers starting offensive line — Jamaree Salyer, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley and Zion Johnson — played all 71 offensive snaps. Trey Pipkins III played 66 snaps, with Storm Norton filling in for five snaps when Pipkins went out with an injury. The offensive line was presented a game ball for their performance.

— Mike Williams led all wide receivers in snaps with 50, and also produced 10 catches for 134 yards. Williams has gone over 100 receiving yards in five straight road games, which ties an AFC record. Joshua Palmer was on the field for 52 snaps and DeAndre Carter played 42 snaps. Jason Moore, Jr. played 15 offensive snaps, and Michael Bandy played five snaps.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 42 snaps in a monster performance. The running back ran for a career-high 173 yards and has two scores, one on the ground and another through the air. Joshua Kelley played 27 snaps, rushing for 49 yards and a score. Xander Horvath was on the field for 10 plays, while Sony Michel played two snaps.