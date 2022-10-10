Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Oct 10, 2022 at 10:06 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

sc

The Chargers are 3-2 following a 30-28 win over the Browns.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 5:

Offense

— Justin Herbert and four members of the Chargers starting offensive line — Jamaree Salyer, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley and Zion Johnson — played all 71 offensive snaps. Trey Pipkins III played 66 snaps, with Storm Norton filling in for five snaps when Pipkins went out with an injury. The offensive line was presented a game ball for their performance.

— Mike Williams led all wide receivers in snaps with 50, and also produced 10 catches for 134 yards. Williams has gone over 100 receiving yards in five straight road games, which ties an AFC record. Joshua Palmer was on the field for 52 snaps and DeAndre Carter played 42 snaps. Jason Moore, Jr. played 15 offensive snaps, and Michael Bandy played five snaps.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 42 snaps in a monster performance. The running back ran for a career-high 173 yards and has two scores, one on the ground and another through the air. Joshua Kelley played 27 snaps, rushing for 49 yards and a score. Xander Horvath was on the field for 10 plays, while Sony Michel played two snaps.

— Gerald Everett played 46 snaps to lead the tight end group.  Tre McKitty played 36 snaps, and Donald Parham, Jr., saw the field for 18 plays on offense in his season debut.

Defense

— A total of three players played all 67 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Alohi Gilman and Drue Tranquill.  Gilman, who made his first start this season, recorded an interception late in the fourth quarter that denied Cleveland a touchdown.

— J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr., each played 65 snaps against the Browns. Bryce Callahan played 40 snaps as the nickel cornerback.

— Khalil Mack played 57 snaps to lead the edge rushers. Kyle Van Noy played 37 snaps, followed by 31 snaps from Chris Rumph II. Derrek Tuszka played 10 snaps on defense.

— Kenneth Murray, Jr., started next to Tranquill at linebacker and played 49 snaps.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 50 snaps on the interior, followed by Austin Johnson's 36 snaps. Morgan Fox was on the field for 33 snaps, Christian Covington played 32 snaps and Jerry Tillery played 26 snaps.

— Nasir Adderley played six snaps as the third safety.

Special Teams

— Michael Davis led the Bolts with 21 snaps on special teams, with Amen Ogbongbemiga on the field for 17 plays. Kelley, Horvath, Ja'Sir Taylor and Nick Niemann saw 15 snaps on special teams.

— Taylor Bertolet played 13 snaps in his NFL debut at kicker, hitting three field goals and three extra points. JK Scott and Josh Harris each played seven snaps.

Photos: Bolts Celebrate Week 5 Thriller

Get an inside look at the Chargers celebrating their 30-28 road win against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

1LAC4638
1 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC4660
2 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC4715
3 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
5LAC2718
4 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2734
5 / 51
Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell
1LAC4727
6 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC4746
7 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
5LAC2911
8 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4802
9 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
5LAC2853
10 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2834
11 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4808
12 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC4840
13 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
5LAC2863
14 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4880
15 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC4888
16 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
5LAC2799
17 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4946
18 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
5LAC2987
19 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3111
20 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3008
21 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3072
22 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3182
23 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4969
24 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC4976
25 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5016
26 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5033
27 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5144
28 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5151
29 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5155
30 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5061
31 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5105
32 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5121
33 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5191
34 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5199
35 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5214
36 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5256
37 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5271
38 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5292
39 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5302
40 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5322
41 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5340
42 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5387
43 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5433
44 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5485
45 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5505
46 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5516
47 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5540
48 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
1LAC5552
49 / 51
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak
6LAC1388
50 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1426
51 / 51
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Take a look at Week 4 playing time after the Bolts road victory over the Texans

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Take a look at Week 3 playing time after the Bolts fell at home to the Jaguars

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Take a look at Week 2 playing time after the Bolts fell short against the Chiefs

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Take a look at Week 1 playing time after the Bolts season-opening victory

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

Latest News
Advertising