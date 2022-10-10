Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

The Chargers are 3-2 following a 30-28 win over the Browns.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 5:
Offense
— Justin Herbert and four members of the Chargers starting offensive line — Jamaree Salyer, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley and Zion Johnson — played all 71 offensive snaps. Trey Pipkins III played 66 snaps, with Storm Norton filling in for five snaps when Pipkins went out with an injury. The offensive line was presented a game ball for their performance.
— Mike Williams led all wide receivers in snaps with 50, and also produced 10 catches for 134 yards. Williams has gone over 100 receiving yards in five straight road games, which ties an AFC record. Joshua Palmer was on the field for 52 snaps and DeAndre Carter played 42 snaps. Jason Moore, Jr. played 15 offensive snaps, and Michael Bandy played five snaps.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 42 snaps in a monster performance. The running back ran for a career-high 173 yards and has two scores, one on the ground and another through the air. Joshua Kelley played 27 snaps, rushing for 49 yards and a score. Xander Horvath was on the field for 10 plays, while Sony Michel played two snaps.
— Gerald Everett played 46 snaps to lead the tight end group. Tre McKitty played 36 snaps, and Donald Parham, Jr., saw the field for 18 plays on offense in his season debut.
Defense
— A total of three players played all 67 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Alohi Gilman and Drue Tranquill. Gilman, who made his first start this season, recorded an interception late in the fourth quarter that denied Cleveland a touchdown.
— J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr., each played 65 snaps against the Browns. Bryce Callahan played 40 snaps as the nickel cornerback.
— Khalil Mack played 57 snaps to lead the edge rushers. Kyle Van Noy played 37 snaps, followed by 31 snaps from Chris Rumph II. Derrek Tuszka played 10 snaps on defense.
— Kenneth Murray, Jr., started next to Tranquill at linebacker and played 49 snaps.
— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 50 snaps on the interior, followed by Austin Johnson's 36 snaps. Morgan Fox was on the field for 33 snaps, Christian Covington played 32 snaps and Jerry Tillery played 26 snaps.
— Nasir Adderley played six snaps as the third safety.
Special Teams
— Michael Davis led the Bolts with 21 snaps on special teams, with Amen Ogbongbemiga on the field for 17 plays. Kelley, Horvath, Ja'Sir Taylor and Nick Niemann saw 15 snaps on special teams.
— Taylor Bertolet played 13 snaps in his NFL debut at kicker, hitting three field goals and three extra points. JK Scott and Josh Harris each played seven snaps.
Get an inside look at the Chargers celebrating their 30-28 road win against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.