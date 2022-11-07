Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

The Chargers are 5-3 following a thrilling 20-17 win over the Falcons.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 9:
Offense
— Justin Herbert and four members of the Chargers starting offensive line — Jamaree Salyer, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley and Zion Johnson — played all 69 offensive snaps. Trey Pipkins III started at right tackle and played 59 snaps before exiting with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Storm Norton played 12 total snaps at right tackle and as an extra lineman. Feiler had a key fumble recovery with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter
— Joshua Palmer led all wide receivers in snaps with 63, catching eight passes for 106 yards. DeAndre Carter was on the field for 57 snaps and had five catches for 53 yards. Michael Bandy played 55 snaps and Jason Moore, Jr., played eight offensive snaps.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 47 snaps, as he scored on the ground and through the air. Isaiah Spiller played 13 snaps and had 28 rushing yards on seven carries. Sony Michel played 11 snaps and fullback Xander Horvath was on the field for three plays.
— Gerald Everett played 47 snaps at tight end, followed by 24 snaps for Tre McKitty and 15 for Richard Rodgers.
Get an inside look at the Chargers celebrating their Week 9, 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium!
Defense
— A total of three players played all 61 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Nasir Adderley and Drue Tranquill. James and Tranquill each had a sack.
— Asante Samuel, Jr., and Michael Davis started at cornerback, with each playing 60 snaps. Alohi Gilman was on the field for 20 snaps in three-safety packages, and Bryce Callahan played 19 snaps as the slot defender.
— Khalil Mack (47 snaps) had game-changing play with a forced fumble and rrecovery in the third quarter. Kyle Van Noy played 43 snaps, while Derrek Tuszka was on the field for 11 snaps. Jerry Attaochu played three snaps on defense.
— Kenneth Murray, Jr., started next to Tranquill at linebacker and played 43 snaps.
— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 53 snaps on the interior, followed by 39 from Christian Covington. Morgan Fox played 33 snaps, followed by 32 from Austin Johnson, who injured his knee in the second half. Otito Ogbonnia played 28 snaps.
Special Teams
— Tuszka led the Bolts with 21 snaps on special teams, while Gilman and Amen Ogbongbemiga played 20 snaps.
— Horvath, Deane Leonard, Ja'Sir Taylor, Troy Reeder and Nick Niemann played 16 snaps on special teams.
— Cameron Dicker, who was added to the team Thursday, played eight snaps. He made two extra points and two field goals, including a walk-off, 37-yarder at the buzzer.
— JK Scott and Josh Harris each played eight snaps.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.