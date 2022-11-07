Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

The Chargers are 5-3 following a thrilling 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 9:

Offense

— Justin Herbert and four members of the Chargers starting offensive line — Jamaree Salyer, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley and Zion Johnson — played all 69 offensive snaps. Trey Pipkins III started at right tackle and played 59 snaps before exiting with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Storm Norton played 12 total snaps at right tackle and as an extra lineman. Feiler had a key fumble recovery with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter

— Joshua Palmer led all wide receivers in snaps with 63, catching eight passes for 106 yards. DeAndre Carter was on the field for 57 snaps and had five catches for 53 yards. Michael Bandy played 55 snaps and Jason Moore, Jr., played eight offensive snaps.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 47 snaps, as he scored on the ground and through the air. Isaiah Spiller played 13 snaps and had 28 rushing yards on seven carries. Sony Michel played 11 snaps and fullback Xander Horvath was on the field for three plays.