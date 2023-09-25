Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Defense

— The Bolts defense had four players play all 82 defensive snaps: safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., cornerback Michael Davis and linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., who finished the game with a team-high nine total tackles and also hauled in the game-sealing interception near the end of the game. Gilman had a big forced fumble and recovery in the first quarter that took away Vikings points and also finished with a pass defended.

— Ja'Sir Taylor was the only other cornerback to play Sunday, finishing the day with 67 defensive snaps. At safety, Derwin James, Jr., played 52 defensive snaps before leaving the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. This meant a big day for JT Woods, who played a career-high 42 defensive snaps in James' absence. Raheem Layne rounded out the group by playing two defensive snaps.

— Khalil Mack led all outside linebackers in snaps again with 65, with rookie Tuli Tuipulotu closely behind him at 63 snaps on the day. Tuipulotu had another big day as a disruptor, finishing with a sack, a tackle for loss and four quarterback hits. Joey Bosa, who played in a similar role as he did last week, finished the day with a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass defended in 28 snaps. And the final member of the group to play was Chris Rumph II, who played 20 snaps in his season debut.

— With Eric Kendricks out for a second straight week, it was Nick Niemann who played at linebacker, finishing the game with 62 defensive snaps and a pass defensed that led to Murray's game-clinching interception.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day finished the afternoon leading the interior with snaps at 48, notching his first sack of the season as well. Austin Johnson and Morgan Fox (who registered a sack for a second straight week) both played 39 snaps at the interior, while Nick Williams played 26 snaps. Rookie Scott Matlock rounded out the group, playing 21 snaps.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had two players lead the special teams unit with 18 snaps — linebacker Tanner Muse and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— Following close behind them with 14 snaps was Deane Leonard, Tuipulotu, Taylor, Daiyan Henley (who made his season debut) and Dean Marlowe, who was elevated from the practice squad.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on his four extra point tries, but missed his lone attempt from 53 yards. He played 10 snaps in the afternoon.