Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

The Chargers were on the road for a second straight week, winning a thriller in Minnesota for their first win of the season.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 3:
Offense
— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Corey Linsley, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 66 offensive snaps during Sunday's win. Herbert finished the afternoon with a career-high in passing yards (405) and completions (40) in a single game. Center/guard Will Clapp played one snap as an extra lineman.
— In Year 11, Keenan Allen had the best game of his career, finishing with a franchise-record 18 receptions for 215 yards and a passing touchdown in 59 offensive snaps. His touchdown pass went to fellow wide receiver Mike Williams, who finished the game with seven receptions for 121 yards in 44 snaps. Allen and Williams became the first pair of Bolts to surpass the 100-yards receiving mark since 2018. Joshua Palmer also got in on the scoring with his first touchdown of the season and played 40 offensive snaps, while rookie Quentin Johnston finished the afternoon playing 16 snaps. Derius Davis rounded out the group playing six offensive snaps.
— With Austin Ekeler inactive for a second straight week, Joshua Kelley took the reins, playing 48 offensive snaps. Isaiah Spiller was next in line with 16 snaps, while rookie Elijah Dotson was the only other running back to get an offensive snap (one).
— It was a big game for the tight end group, as Gerald Everett led the group in snaps with 38 and in receptions with six. Donald Parham, Jr., followed closely behind with 34 offensive snaps and also hauled in two touchdown passes in the red zone. Second-year tight end Stone Smartt finished the afternoon with 17 snaps, while Tre' McKitty rounded out the group at 10 snaps.
Get an inside look at the postgame celebration from the Chargers first win of the season, a 28-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Defense
— The Bolts defense had four players play all 82 defensive snaps: safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., cornerback Michael Davis and linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., who finished the game with a team-high nine total tackles and also hauled in the game-sealing interception near the end of the game. Gilman had a big forced fumble and recovery in the first quarter that took away Vikings points and also finished with a pass defended.
— Ja'Sir Taylor was the only other cornerback to play Sunday, finishing the day with 67 defensive snaps. At safety, Derwin James, Jr., played 52 defensive snaps before leaving the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. This meant a big day for JT Woods, who played a career-high 42 defensive snaps in James' absence. Raheem Layne rounded out the group by playing two defensive snaps.
— Khalil Mack led all outside linebackers in snaps again with 65, with rookie Tuli Tuipulotu closely behind him at 63 snaps on the day. Tuipulotu had another big day as a disruptor, finishing with a sack, a tackle for loss and four quarterback hits. Joey Bosa, who played in a similar role as he did last week, finished the day with a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass defended in 28 snaps. And the final member of the group to play was Chris Rumph II, who played 20 snaps in his season debut.
— With Eric Kendricks out for a second straight week, it was Nick Niemann who played at linebacker, finishing the game with 62 defensive snaps and a pass defensed that led to Murray's game-clinching interception.
— Sebastian Joseph-Day finished the afternoon leading the interior with snaps at 48, notching his first sack of the season as well. Austin Johnson and Morgan Fox (who registered a sack for a second straight week) both played 39 snaps at the interior, while Nick Williams played 26 snaps. Rookie Scott Matlock rounded out the group, playing 21 snaps.
Special Teams
— The Chargers had two players lead the special teams unit with 18 snaps — linebacker Tanner Muse and Amen Ogbongbemiga.
— Following close behind them with 14 snaps was Deane Leonard, Tuipulotu, Taylor, Daiyan Henley (who made his season debut) and Dean Marlowe, who was elevated from the practice squad.
— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on his four extra point tries, but missed his lone attempt from 53 yards. He played 10 snaps in the afternoon.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing eight snaps.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.