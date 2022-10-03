Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Oct 03, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Chargers are 2-2 following a 34-24 road win over the Texans.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 4:

Offense

— Justin Herbert and the Chargers starting offensive line — Jamaree Salyer, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson and Trey Pipkins III — played all 70 offensive snaps. Herbert threw for 340 yards and two scores with a passer rating 113.2. Salyer shined in his NFL debut at left tackle, as he didn't allow a pressure or sack and was presented a game ball.

— Mike Williams led all wide receivers in snaps with 65, and also produced seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Carter played 49 snaps while Joshua Palmer was on the field for 39 while dealing with a foot injury. Michael Bandy played 20 snaps and had two catches for 49 yards, while Jason Moore, Jr. played four offensive snaps.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 41 snaps in his best game of the season. The running back found the end zone three times (twice on the ground) and tallied 109 total yards on 19 touches. Sony Michel played 17 snaps, Joshua Kelley played 14 snaps and Xander Horvath was on the field for eight plays.

— Gerald Everett played 46 snaps as he found the end zone on the opening drive, finishing with five catches for 61 yards. Tre McKitty played 37 snaps, and Richard Rodgers saw the field for 10 plays on offense.

Defense

— A total of five players played all 57 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Nasir Adderley, Asante Samuel, Jr., J.C. Jackson and Drue Tranquill. Adderley recorded an interception on the first drive of the game.

— Khalil Mack (45 snaps) had a sack and now have 5.0 sacks on the season. Chris Rumph II played 27 snaps in his first NFL start, while Derrek Tuszka played nine snaps in his Bolts debut.

— Bryce Callahan played 37 snaps as the nickel cornerback and recorded an interception off Davis Mills. Safety Alohi Gilman was on the field for a dozen snaps in three-safety packages.

— Kenneth Murray, Jr., started next to Tranquill at linebacker and played 36 snaps. Kyle Van Noy played 35 snaps at linebacker in the Week 4 win.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 38 snaps and had a sack as the interior of the Chargers defensive line played well in the pass game. Morgan Fox had a sack in his 30 snaps, and so Jerry Tillery had a strip-sack in his 26 snaps. Austin Johnson saw the field for 28 snaps on defense.

— Christian Covington played 11 snaps at defensive tackle.

Special Teams

— Gilman led the Bolts with 19 snaps on special teams. Troy Reeder played 18 snaps, as did Kelley, Horvath, Ja'Sir Taylor, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Nick Niemann.

— Michael Davis played 17 snaps and Deane Leonard played 14 snaps on special teams. Dustin Hopkins played 12 snaps while JK Scott and Josh Harris each played 10 snaps.

Bolts in B&W: Week 4

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 4 win over the Texans in monochrome

221003_BBW_Gallery_001
1 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_002
2 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_003
3 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_004
4 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_005
5 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_006
6 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_007
7 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_008
8 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_009
9 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_010
10 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_011
11 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_012
12 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_013
13 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_014
14 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_015
15 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_016
16 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_017
17 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_018
18 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_019
19 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_020
20 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_021
21 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_022
22 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_023
23 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_024
24 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_025
25 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_026
26 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_027
27 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_028
28 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_029
29 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_030
30 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_031
31 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_032
32 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_033
33 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_034
34 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_035
35 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_036
36 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_037
37 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_038
38 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_039
39 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_040
40 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_041
41 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_042
42 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_043
43 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_044
44 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_045
45 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_046
46 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_047
47 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_048
48 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_049
49 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221003_BBW_Gallery_050
50 / 50
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
