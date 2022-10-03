Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

The Chargers are 2-2 following a 34-24 road win over the Texans.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 4:
Offense
— Justin Herbert and the Chargers starting offensive line — Jamaree Salyer, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson and Trey Pipkins III — played all 70 offensive snaps. Herbert threw for 340 yards and two scores with a passer rating 113.2. Salyer shined in his NFL debut at left tackle, as he didn't allow a pressure or sack and was presented a game ball.
— Mike Williams led all wide receivers in snaps with 65, and also produced seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Carter played 49 snaps while Joshua Palmer was on the field for 39 while dealing with a foot injury. Michael Bandy played 20 snaps and had two catches for 49 yards, while Jason Moore, Jr. played four offensive snaps.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 41 snaps in his best game of the season. The running back found the end zone three times (twice on the ground) and tallied 109 total yards on 19 touches. Sony Michel played 17 snaps, Joshua Kelley played 14 snaps and Xander Horvath was on the field for eight plays.
— Gerald Everett played 46 snaps as he found the end zone on the opening drive, finishing with five catches for 61 yards. Tre McKitty played 37 snaps, and Richard Rodgers saw the field for 10 plays on offense.
Defense
— A total of five players played all 57 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Nasir Adderley, Asante Samuel, Jr., J.C. Jackson and Drue Tranquill. Adderley recorded an interception on the first drive of the game.
— Khalil Mack (45 snaps) had a sack and now have 5.0 sacks on the season. Chris Rumph II played 27 snaps in his first NFL start, while Derrek Tuszka played nine snaps in his Bolts debut.
— Bryce Callahan played 37 snaps as the nickel cornerback and recorded an interception off Davis Mills. Safety Alohi Gilman was on the field for a dozen snaps in three-safety packages.
— Kenneth Murray, Jr., started next to Tranquill at linebacker and played 36 snaps. Kyle Van Noy played 35 snaps at linebacker in the Week 4 win.
— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 38 snaps and had a sack as the interior of the Chargers defensive line played well in the pass game. Morgan Fox had a sack in his 30 snaps, and so Jerry Tillery had a strip-sack in his 26 snaps. Austin Johnson saw the field for 28 snaps on defense.
— Christian Covington played 11 snaps at defensive tackle.
Special Teams
— Gilman led the Bolts with 19 snaps on special teams. Troy Reeder played 18 snaps, as did Kelley, Horvath, Ja'Sir Taylor, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Nick Niemann.
— Michael Davis played 17 snaps and Deane Leonard played 14 snaps on special teams. Dustin Hopkins played 12 snaps while JK Scott and Josh Harris each played 10 snaps.
