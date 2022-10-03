Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

The Chargers are 2-2 following a 34-24 road win over the Texans.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 4:

Offense

— Justin Herbert and the Chargers starting offensive line — Jamaree Salyer, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson and Trey Pipkins III — played all 70 offensive snaps. Herbert threw for 340 yards and two scores with a passer rating 113.2. Salyer shined in his NFL debut at left tackle, as he didn't allow a pressure or sack and was presented a game ball.

— Mike Williams led all wide receivers in snaps with 65, and also produced seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Carter played 49 snaps while Joshua Palmer was on the field for 39 while dealing with a foot injury. Michael Bandy played 20 snaps and had two catches for 49 yards, while Jason Moore, Jr. played four offensive snaps.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 41 snaps in his best game of the season. The running back found the end zone three times (twice on the ground) and tallied 109 total yards on 19 touches. Sony Michel played 17 snaps, Joshua Kelley played 14 snaps and Xander Horvath was on the field for eight plays.