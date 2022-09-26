Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sep 26, 2022 at 09:52 AM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Chargers are 1-2 following a 38-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 3:

Offense

— Justin Herbert and four members of the Chargers starting offensive line — Matt Feiler, Will Clapp, Zion Johnson and Trey Pipkins III — played all 61 offensive snaps. Herbert threw for 297 yards with one touchdown and an interception, plus a lost fumble. Clapp started in place of Corey Linsley, who missed the game with a knee injury.

— Rashawn Slater played 33 snaps before exiting with a biceps injury. He was replaced by Storm Norton, who played 28 snaps at left tackle.

— Joshua Palmer led all wide receivers with 57 snaps, finishing with six catches for 99 yards. Mike Williams played 55 snaps, with his lone catch going for a 15-yard touchdown. DeAndre Carter played 45 snaps and had three catches for 31 yards. Jalen Guyton played 16 snaps but exited in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 34 snaps, but had just five yards on four rushes. Sony Michel (14 snaps) and Joshua Kelley (13 snaps) saw equal reps at the second running back spot. Fullback Zander Horvath played just three snaps on offense.

— Gerald Everett played 46 snaps, finishing with two catches for 25 yards. Tre' Mckitty saw the field for 19 snaps, while Richard Rodgers played three snaps at tight end.

Defense

— A trio played all 76 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Nasir Adderley, Asante Samuel, Jr., and Michael Davis. Derwin James, Jr., played 75 snaps on defense.

— Khalil Mack played 64 snaps while Joey Bosa played just 13 after he left in the first quarter with a groin injury. Chris Rumph II played 43 snaps in place of Bosa.

— Drue Tranquill played 59 snaps to lead all inside linebackers, followed by Kenneth Murray, Jr., (48 snaps) and Kyle Van Noy (42 snaps). Troy Reeder played one snap on defense, his first of the season.

— Bryce Callahan played 47 snaps as the nickel cornerback. Safety Alohi Gilman was on the field for a dozen snaps in three-safety packages.

— Austin Johnson played 51 snaps along the defensive line, while Sebastian Joseph-Day was on the field for 49 snaps. Otito Ogbonnia saw the field for 36 snaps, while Morgan Fox and Jerry Tillery each played 34 snaps up front.

Special Teams

— Reeder led the Bolts with 21 snaps on special teams while Gilman played 18 snaps. There were five players who played 16 snaps in this phase: Ja'Sir Taylor, Kelley, Horvath, Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Deane Leonard.

— Rumph played 13 snaps on special teams while rookie JT Woods saw a dozen snaps in this phase. JK Scott and Josh Harris played six snaps on special teams, with Dustin Hopkins seeing the field five times.

