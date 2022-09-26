Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Chargers are 1-2 following a 38-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 3:

Offense

— Justin Herbert and four members of the Chargers starting offensive line — Matt Feiler, Will Clapp, Zion Johnson and Trey Pipkins III — played all 61 offensive snaps. Herbert threw for 297 yards with one touchdown and an interception, plus a lost fumble. Clapp started in place of Corey Linsley, who missed the game with a knee injury.

— Rashawn Slater played 33 snaps before exiting with a biceps injury. He was replaced by Storm Norton, who played 28 snaps at left tackle.

— Joshua Palmer led all wide receivers with 57 snaps, finishing with six catches for 99 yards. Mike Williams played 55 snaps, with his lone catch going for a 15-yard touchdown. DeAndre Carter played 45 snaps and had three catches for 31 yards. Jalen Guyton played 16 snaps but exited in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 34 snaps, but had just five yards on four rushes. Sony Michel (14 snaps) and Joshua Kelley (13 snaps) saw equal reps at the second running back spot. Fullback Zander Horvath played just three snaps on offense.