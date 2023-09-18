Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

The Chargers hit the road for the first time in 2023 but fell in a close overtime game against the Titans.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 2:
Offense
— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Corey Linsley, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 68 offensive snaps during Sunday's overtime game. Center/guard Will Clapp played one snaps as an extra lineman.
— Keenan Allen had a monster game in Week 2, hauling in eight receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns and playing 64 snaps. Wide receiver Mike Williams also had an impressive day, finishing with eight receptions for 83 yards on 61 offensive snaps. Joshua Palmer played the third-most snaps at receiver with 37, while rookies Derius Davis (11 snaps) and Quentin Johnston (10 snaps) rounded out the wide receiver position in snaps.
— With Austin Ekeler inactive, it was Joshua Kelley who took over as the lead running back playing 54 of the offensive snaps. Rookie Elijah Dotson got his first NFL carries and first NFL catch in his nine offensive snaps played. The final running back who played Sunday was Isaiah Spiller, who played four snaps in his season debut.
— Donald Parham, Jr., led all tight ends in offensive snaps with 34 on Sunday afternoon. Gerald Everett played 28 snaps and led his group in receiving yards with 47 ( with a long of 29). Stone Smartt was right behind him at 22 snaps, as the second-year tight end caught his first pass of the season.
Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans
Defense
— The Bolts defense had four players play all 65 defensive snaps: safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. and linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. James led the defense in combined tackles with 11 on Sunday, while Murray had an impressive game in which he finished with 10 combined tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.
— J.C. Jackson played the second-most snaps among the cornerback group with 41, with Ja'Sir Taylor following closely behind with 34. Michael Davis, who notched a tackle for loss in the game, rounded out the group in snaps with 24 on Sunday afternoon. At safety, JT Woods played four defensive snaps.
— Khalil Mack led all outside linebackers in snaps with 59, finishing the game with five combined tackles and a pass defended. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu had an impressive afternoon, playing a 50 snaps in his second NFL game. Tuipulotu finished the day with his first career sack, another tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. Joey Bosa, who was questionable heading into the game, played 19 snaps on a limited basis on Sunday, but still made his presence felt with a team-leading 2.0 sacks. Rookie Brevin Allen was elevated from the practice squad for the second straight week and played eight defensive snaps.
— With Eric Kendricks out, it was Nick Niemann who played the bulk of the snaps at linebacker next to Murray, playing 50 out of the 65. Fellow linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga also helped in relief, playing four snaps.
— Both Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson led the interior defensive lineman in snaps with 45, with Nick Williams behind them at 32. Morgan Fox notched his first sack of the year on Sunday and also got two quarterback hits in 23 defensive snaps. Rookie Scott Matlock rounded out the group with 17 defensive snaps.
Special Teams
— The Chargers had two players lead the special teams unit with 26 snaps — linebacker Tanner Muse and Tuipulotu.
— Following close behind them was Ogbongbemiga with 24, Deane Leonard with 21 and Dean Marlowe, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, also with 21. Safety Raheem Layne had another big role on special teams with 20 snaps.
— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect once again, including knocking in the game-tying 33-yard field goal at the end of regulation that sent the game to overtime. He played nine special teams snaps.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the afternoon playing 10 special teams snaps.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.