Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Defense

— The Bolts defense had four players play all 65 defensive snaps: safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. and linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. James led the defense in combined tackles with 11 on Sunday, while Murray had an impressive game in which he finished with 10 combined tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

— J.C. Jackson played the second-most snaps among the cornerback group with 41, with Ja'Sir Taylor following closely behind with 34. Michael Davis, who notched a tackle for loss in the game, rounded out the group in snaps with 24 on Sunday afternoon. At safety, JT Woods played four defensive snaps.

— Khalil Mack led all outside linebackers in snaps with 59, finishing the game with five combined tackles and a pass defended. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu had an impressive afternoon, playing a 50 snaps in his second NFL game. Tuipulotu finished the day with his first career sack, another tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. Joey Bosa, who was questionable heading into the game, played 19 snaps on a limited basis on Sunday, but still made his presence felt with a team-leading 2.0 sacks. Rookie Brevin Allen was elevated from the practice squad for the second straight week and played eight defensive snaps.

— With Eric Kendricks out, it was Nick Niemann who played the bulk of the snaps at linebacker next to Murray, playing 50 out of the 65. Fellow linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga also helped in relief, playing four snaps.

— Both Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson led the interior defensive lineman in snaps with 45, with Nick Williams behind them at 32. Morgan Fox notched his first sack of the year on Sunday and also got two quarterback hits in 23 defensive snaps. Rookie Scott Matlock rounded out the group with 17 defensive snaps.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had two players lead the special teams unit with 26 snaps — linebacker Tanner Muse and Tuipulotu.

— Following close behind them was Ogbongbemiga with 24, Deane Leonard with 21 and Dean Marlowe, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, also with 21. Safety Raheem Layne had another big role on special teams with 20 snaps.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect once again, including knocking in the game-tying 33-yard field goal at the end of regulation that sent the game to overtime. He played nine special teams snaps.