Snap Counts: Chargers 2022 Season

Cornerback

The Chargers cornerbacks put together quite an impressive season, as they were one of the driving forces of the late playoff push. Second-year corner Asante Samuel, Jr., led the way with 972 snaps (92.84 percent) and built on his impressive rookie season in 2022. Samuel finished with 11 passes defended and two interceptions in the regular season. In the secondary, Michael Davis was another key piece of the team, starting in 12 games and playing 791 snaps while pacing the team in passes defended with 15. Davis stepped in after J.C. Jackson (244 snaps) suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7.

Bryce Callahan manned the slot position, playing 586 snaps and leading the team in interceptions with three. Callahan played in 15 games in his first season with the Bolts. Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor (161 snaps) spent the majority of the season playing on special teams, but stepped in place of Callahan in Week 14 when he was injured. Rookie Deane Leonard (four snaps) saw primarily played on special teams and saw his snaps near the end of the year.

Safety

Derwin James, Jr., put together another All-Pro caliber season, finishing with 836 snaps. The fifth-year safety started 14 games and stuffed the stat sheet again with 115 combined tackles, 4.0 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Nasir Adderley (882 snaps) often was the safety starting next to James and played in a career-high 16 games. In his fourth season, Adderley finished with two interceptions, which were the most in his career, and had 62 combined tackles. Alohi Gilman also saw his fair share of action at safety, playing 475 snaps, the most for him in a season through three years. Gilman played in all 17 games and stepped-up multiple times throughout the season, ending the year with an interception, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Rookies JT Woods (31 snaps) and Raheem Layne (25 snaps) also saw limited action throughout the regular season.

Special Teams

Both punter JK Scott (154 snaps) and Josh Harris (147 snaps) played in all 17 games and led the way for a special teams unit that saw three different kickers used this past the season. Cameron Dicker (92 snaps) made 19 of his 20 field goals and was perfect on 22 extra point attempts. Dustin Hopkins (41 snaps) and Taylor Bertolet (20 snaps) both suffered what would be season-ending injuries during the year.