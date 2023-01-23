Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Chargers 2022 Season

Jan 23, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Omar Navarro

Final Snap Counts

The Chargers had a lot of players step up at different times throughout the regular season, ultimately leading them into their first postseason berth since 2018.

Here's a look at the Bolts snap counts throughout all 18 weeks of the regular season:

Quarterback

Justin Herbert led the way under center with 1,162 offensive snaps (97.48 percent), the second-most in his career. Herbert started all 17 games for the Chargers and threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also had the highest completion percentage of his career at 68.2 percent while also having the most attempts (699) in his career. The other 30 snaps at quarterback came from veteran backup Chase Daniel, who saw the bulk of his action at the end of the season. Daniel played one snap in Week 2, three in Week 9 and 13 in Weeks 17 and 18.

Running Back

Austin Ekeler led the backfield with a career-high 734 offensive snaps (61.58 percent) on the way to another Pro Bowl-caliber season. The veteran running back's sixth season saw him start all 17 games and reach a personal-best 1,637 yards from scrimmage. He also led the NFL with 18 total touchdowns and receptions by a running back with 107. Behind him was third-year running back Joshua Kelley, who played 270 offensive snaps in relief of Ekeler. Kelley missed four games due to injury but had a career-high in yards per attempt (4.2).

Sony Michel, who played in 10 games for the Bolts, played the third-most snaps in the back field with 125. Rookie Isaiah Spiller saw 53 snaps, the bulk coming in Weeks 9-11 with Kelley out with an injury. Larry Rountree III spent time on both the active roster and practice squad and played 25 snaps. Finally, rookie fullback Zander Horvath played 110 snaps and caught two touchdown passes in his debut season.

Wide Receivers

It was a busy year for the wide receiver room, with Joshua Palmer leading the way in his second season. He played in 16 games this season and led all wide receivers with 898 snaps (75.34 percent). Palmer had an impressive season, hauling in 72 passes for 769 yards and three touchdowns. Mike Williams, who played 703 snaps, led the team in receiving yards with 895 in 13 games.

DeAndre Carter was a key player who stepped up amidst injuries, playing a career-high 698 offensive snaps and recording 538 receiving yards. Carter stepped in for Keenan Allen, who missed a stretch of games through the beginning of the season. Allen played in 10 games (515 snaps) and still finished with 752 receiving yards. Michael Bandy (205 snaps) and Jason Moore, Jr. (54 snaps) also saw some time on offense, while Jalen Guyton played 29 snaps before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 3.

Tight End

Gerald Everett, who played his first season for the Bolts, finished the year with a career-high 667 offensive snaps (55.96 percent) and a career-high 555 yards receiving. He also hauled in four touchdowns. Tre' McKitty also saw a bump in workload, as the second-year tight end more than doubled his snaps from his rookie season with 541 (45.39 percent).

Donald Parham, Jr., played in six regular-season games as he battled through injuries, but still played 144 offensive snaps and caught a touchdown in limited playing time. Veteran Richard Rodgers was brought in prior to the season and played 96 snaps before he was placed on Injured Reserve in early December. Rookie Stone Smartt, who was activated Reserve/Non-Football Injury list prior to Week 11, played 74 offensive snaps in the back half of the regular season.

Offensive Line

Not only did guard Matt Feiler lead the offensive line in snaps with 1,189, but he also led the entire team throughout the season playing 99.75 percent of all possible snaps. The veteran offensive lineman only missed three snaps all season, and they came in the Week 18 game where starters were rested in the fourth quarter. Feiler has played in at least 89 percent of his teams snaps in each of his last five seasons. Rookie right guard Zion Johnson wasn't far off from Feiler as he played 1,184 snaps (99.33 percent) in his rookie campaign. Johnson led all rookies in total snaps. Backup guard Brenden Jaimes served as a relief option for both with 18 offensive snaps.

Rookie Jamaree Salyer took over the left tackle spot starting in Week 4 in place of Pro Bowl tackle Rashawn Slater (175 snaps) and played every snap the rest of the way to finish with 989 snaps in his rookie year. On the opposite side of Salyer was Trey Pipkins III, who won the starting position following training camp and played 898 snaps (75.34 percent) while battling a knee injury most of the year. Pipkins missed three games, which were started by Foster Sarell, who played 250 snaps. Another backup tackle, Storm Norton, played 85 offensive snaps on the year.

Finally, center Corey Linsley put together another high-level season, starting 14 games and playing 858 snaps (71.98 percent) in the regular season. Will Clapp played relief of Linsley and saw the field for 333 snaps at center.

Defensive Line

The Chargers defensive line saw a lot of faces throughout the regular season. The tackle spots were led by free-agent addition Sebastian Joseph-Day, who played a career-high in snaps with 702 (67.05 percent) and finished with a career-best in tackles for loss (nine) and QB hits (six) while also notching his first-career interception. Morgan Fox played 576 snaps and finished with a career-high 6.5 sacks.

The interior was hurt by major injuries throughout the season, as Austin Johnson (286 snaps), Otito Ogbonnia (138 snaps), Christian Covington (124 snaps) and Joe Gaziano (114 snaps) were all lost to season-ending injuries. Breiden Fehoko was one of the players who stepped up in relief of the interior, logging a career-high 279 snaps. Christopher Hinton (66 snaps), David Moa (38 snaps) and Tyeler Davison (34 snaps) were all players who played following the slew of injuries.

After an injury ended his 2021 season, veteran outside linebacker Khalil Mack (861 snaps) bounced back in his first year with the Chargers with a Pro-Bowl season. Mack started all 17 games and finished with 8.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 12 QB hits. Another veteran, Kyle Van Noy, spent most of the year on the opposite side of Mack due to injuries and played 734 snaps (70.11 percent). Van Noy finished the season out strong on the edge with 5.0 sacks and was a vital part of the defense. Chris Rumph II (301 snaps) also helped fill in for Joey Bosa, who missed significant time with a groin injury. Bosa played 165 defensive snaps and returned in Week 17, finishing with 2.5 sacks, six QB hits and a forced fumble in five games. Derrek Tuszka (107 snaps) and Jeremiah Attaochu (13 snaps) also contributed while Bosa was out.

Linebacker

Drue Tranquill led the entire defense in snaps with 978 (93.41 percent) and had the best season of his career. Tranquill played in all 17 games and finished with 5.0 sacks, 146 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and an interception. Alongside Tranquill throughout the year was Kenneth Murray, Jr., who also played in all 17 games. Murray played 719 snaps at linebacker and notched his first interception and forced fumble of his career.

Backing up Tranquill and Murray was Troy Reeder (67 snaps), whose defensive highlight came in Week 11, where he forced fumble in the fourth quarter. Amen Ogbongbemiga (14 snaps) and Nick Niemann (eight snaps) saw the bulk of their action on defense late in the season.

Cornerback

The Chargers cornerbacks put together quite an impressive season, as they were one of the driving forces of the late playoff push. Second-year corner Asante Samuel, Jr., led the way with 972 snaps (92.84 percent) and built on his impressive rookie season in 2022. Samuel finished with 11 passes defended and two interceptions in the regular season. In the secondary, Michael Davis was another key piece of the team, starting in 12 games and playing 791 snaps while pacing the team in passes defended with 15. Davis stepped in after J.C. Jackson (244 snaps) suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7.

Bryce Callahan manned the slot position, playing 586 snaps and leading the team in interceptions with three. Callahan played in 15 games in his first season with the Bolts. Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor (161 snaps) spent the majority of the season playing on special teams, but stepped in place of Callahan in Week 14 when he was injured. Rookie Deane Leonard (four snaps) saw primarily played on special teams and saw his snaps near the end of the year.

Safety

Derwin James, Jr., put together another All-Pro caliber season, finishing with 836 snaps. The fifth-year safety started 14 games and stuffed the stat sheet again with 115 combined tackles, 4.0 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Nasir Adderley (882 snaps) often was the safety starting next to James and played in a career-high 16 games. In his fourth season, Adderley finished with two interceptions, which were the most in his career, and had 62 combined tackles. Alohi Gilman also saw his fair share of action at safety, playing 475 snaps, the most for him in a season through three years. Gilman played in all 17 games and stepped-up multiple times throughout the season, ending the year with an interception, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Rookies JT Woods (31 snaps) and Raheem Layne (25 snaps) also saw limited action throughout the regular season.

Special Teams

Both punter JK Scott (154 snaps) and Josh Harris (147 snaps) played in all 17 games and led the way for a special teams unit that saw three different kickers used this past the season. Cameron Dicker (92 snaps) made 19 of his 20 field goals and was perfect on 22 extra point attempts. Dustin Hopkins (41 snaps) and Taylor Bertolet (20 snaps) both suffered what would be season-ending injuries during the year.

Ogbongbemiga was a big piece of the special teams unit, leading the team with 356 snaps (76.89 percent). Tuszka (320 snaps), who was brought in early in the season, also was a major contributor each week. Reeder (313 snaps), Niemann (303 snaps), Leonard (287 snaps) Gilman (269 snaps), Taylor (268 snaps) Horvath (257 snaps) and Rumph (218 snaps) all finished with over 200 snaps on a special teams unit that thrived during the season.

Related Content

