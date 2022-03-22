Top Quotes | J.C. Jackson's First Media Availability as a Charger

On not being re-signed by the Patriots:

"I was pretty shocked. I thought that I was going to be a Patriot. It's all a business; that's part of the game."

On the strengths of his game:

"Being able to intercept the ball, being able to catch interceptions."

On if his ability to gather interceptions is due to athleticism or coverage skills:

"Pretty much both, but I would say that most of it is athleticism."

On if there were moments where he 'thought about quitting football' during his time at Riverside City College:

"Yeah. Like I said, JUCO is the toughest route to go. It's not like a DI. You have to really start from the bottom and show how bad you really want it."

On if the challenges he faced while at Riverside City College:

"There were days where I was like, 'I'm not going to school, I'm not going to practice.'"

On overcoming the challenges:

"Being at that level, I was like, 'I can't be here, I have to make it out. I can't live like this.'"

On further overcoming challenges and adversity:

"Like I said, the past is what got me here today. Going through that is what got me here today. It's motivation to keep going. If I can do it, anybody can do it."

On if the game 'slowed down' for him last season:

"I was playing a lot of defensive snaps, so I was getting used to the game. I was studying film more. I was more locked in. The game slowed down for me."

On his catching abilities:

"I played receiver in high school, so I just always had the ball in my hands. I would always throw the ball to myself or have somebody throw me the football. I guess that's how it all started."

On entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent makes him 'hungry' to 'prove himself' each season:

"Yes, every year. No matter the situation, no matter how much money you make, every year I want to prove myself."

On what he is proving to himself:

"That I'm the best. That I'm Mr. INT."

On the potential of the Chargers' defense:

"I don't know where to start. We have a pretty good team. I'm excited to get around those guys, those great football players. I'm all in. I'm ready to get dialed in. It's going to be a good season to watch."

On Head Coach Brandon Staley:

"Coach Staley, I've never met a coach like that before; his energy, his spirit. He's a player's coach. He just brings that energy to the team."

On 'being one of the few cornerbacks in the league to shadow the opposing team's best receiver':

"It just puts a bigger chip on my shoulder and elevates my game. That's how I'm able to play the game."

On playing for Chargers Wide Receivers Coach Chris Beatty during his time at Maryland:

"Being able to come to a new team and see familiar faces, it just makes you feel more comfortable."

On the viral clip of Staley presenting Jackson with his scouting report during their visit:

"I couldn't believe it. That's how you know that he's a true coach. He's a real coach. I respect him for that. I have a lot of respect for Coach Staley."

On if joining the Chargers, whose staff features coaches that he was with prior, 'felt like home' during the decision-making process:

"I was telling my agent, I said, 'We're going to L.A.' I was telling him that from the beginning."

On the Raiders acquiring WR Davante Adams and the potential of defending Adams multiple times per season moving forward: