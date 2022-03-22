Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.
Everett, originally a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 has started 23-of-76 career regular-season games with the Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Over his five-year career, he totaled 175 catches for 1,867 yards (10.7 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. Everett has also carried the ball eight times for 51 yards (6.4 avg.) and a touchdown. In six career postseason games, he made a pair of starts and caught three passes for 54 yards (18.0 avg.).
The 6-3, 240-pound tight end put forth a career year in 2021 with the Seahawks, setting career-bests in starts (12), receptions (48), receiving yards (478) and touchdown catches (four). Everett played the final two seasons (2015-16) of his college career at South Alabama, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors following both seasons and totaling 90 catches for 1,292 yards (14.4 avg.) and 12 touchdowns for the Jaguars.
