Recap: Chiefs Beat Chargers 38-28 in Season Opener

On the fifth play of the Chiefs' next possession, quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Hill over the middle for a 58-yard touchdown – 46 of those yards came after the catch. Hill touched the ball three times in the first quarter, scored two touchdowns and gained 179 all-purpose yards. Kansas City led 14-6 after the first quarter.

The Chargers found their rhythm on offense early in the second quarter. Gordon and Ekeler combined for 75 total yards on a 12-play, 96-yard drive that was capped off by a 13-yard Ekeler touchdown reception from Philip Rivers. A failed two-point conversion cut Kansas City's lead to 14-12.

The Chiefs added a 46-yard Butker field goal to extend their advantage to 17-12 at halftime.

Kansas City opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. A one-yard reception from Mahomes to wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas made the score 24-12 after another Butker extra point. Mahomes would later hit fullback Anthony Sherman for a 36-yard touchdown, giving the Chiefs a 31-12 advantage after three quarters.

Rivers found wide receiver Keenan Allen for a 20-yard touchdown reception to open the fourth quarter, cutting Kansas City's lead to 31-20 after Antonio Gates caught the two-point conversion.

The Chargers defense forced a quick three-and-out, but wide receiver JJ Jones fumbled on the punt return and the Chiefs recovered at Los Angeles' two-yard line. Three plays later, Hill scored his third touchdown of the day.

Rivers finished the game 34-of-51 for 424 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Allen caught eight balls for 108 yards and a touchdown. Gordon finished with 166 total yards and added a two-point conversion. Ekeler had 126 total yards and a receiving touchdown.

Rookie safety Derwin James had three tackles, two passes defensed and a sack in his regular season debut.