Recap: Chiefs Beat Chargers 38-28 in Season Opener

The Los Angeles Chargers dropped their season opener to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-28 Sunday from ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.
Running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler combined for 292 total yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough to make up for the explosiveness of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the rest of the Chiefs' high-powered offense. Kansas City has now won its last nine games over the Chargers.
After a three-and-out by the Chargers offense to begin the game, Hill returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown to make the score 7-0 after a Harrison Butker extra point.
Los Angeles responded with an eight-play, 48-yard drive that ended with Caleb Sturgis converting a 45-yard field goal – his first with the Chargers. Kansas City led 7-3, but Hill wasn't done adding to the visitors' lead.
Browse through the best action photos from the Bolts regular season home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
On the fifth play of the Chiefs' next possession, quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Hill over the middle for a 58-yard touchdown – 46 of those yards came after the catch. Hill touched the ball three times in the first quarter, scored two touchdowns and gained 179 all-purpose yards. Kansas City led 14-6 after the first quarter.
The Chargers found their rhythm on offense early in the second quarter. Gordon and Ekeler combined for 75 total yards on a 12-play, 96-yard drive that was capped off by a 13-yard Ekeler touchdown reception from Philip Rivers. A failed two-point conversion cut Kansas City's lead to 14-12.
The Chiefs added a 46-yard Butker field goal to extend their advantage to 17-12 at halftime.
Kansas City opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. A one-yard reception from Mahomes to wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas made the score 24-12 after another Butker extra point. Mahomes would later hit fullback Anthony Sherman for a 36-yard touchdown, giving the Chiefs a 31-12 advantage after three quarters.
Rivers found wide receiver Keenan Allen for a 20-yard touchdown reception to open the fourth quarter, cutting Kansas City's lead to 31-20 after Antonio Gates caught the two-point conversion.
The Chargers defense forced a quick three-and-out, but wide receiver JJ Jones fumbled on the punt return and the Chiefs recovered at Los Angeles' two-yard line. Three plays later, Hill scored his third touchdown of the day.
Rivers finished the game 34-of-51 for 424 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Allen caught eight balls for 108 yards and a touchdown. Gordon finished with 166 total yards and added a two-point conversion. Ekeler had 126 total yards and a receiving touchdown.
Rookie safety Derwin James had three tackles, two passes defensed and a sack in his regular season debut.
UP NEXT: The Chargers will travel to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Kickoff from New Era Field is on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Pacific on CBS.