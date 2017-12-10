Recap: Chargers Roll Redskins 30-13

The Los Angeles Chargers used a familiar formula to beat the Washington Redskins 30-13 Sunday at StubHub Center: a scorching hot Philip Rivers and a heavy dose of Keenan Allen.

Allen caught six passes for 111 yards -- his fourth straight game with over 100 yards receiving -- and Rivers had his third straight 300-yard passing game. That combination now has Los Angeles winners of four straight and above .500 for the first time in 2017.

Los Angeles also scored on its opening drive for the first time this season. Kicker Travis Coons made a 33-yard field goal to put the Chargers up 3-0. Los Angeles is now 5-1 this season when scoring first.

After forcing a Redskins punt, Los Angeles went on a 10-play, 92-yard drive that ended with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Rivers to tight end Hunter Henry. Rivers finished the game 18-of-31 for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

On the first play of Washington's next possession, Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams deflected a Kirk Cousins pass that fell into the arms of linebacker Kyle Emanuel for an interception. Six plays later, Coons converted from 21 yards out to give the Chargers a 13-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Redskins cut the lead to 13-6 after Cousins found tight end Vernon Davis for a 26-yard touchdown. Washington's nine-play scoring drive, though, would be erased by just one.

Rivers found wide receiver Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard touchdown pass on the Bolts' first play of the second quarter. The 11-second drive increased the Chargers lead to 20-6. It was Williams' second 75-yard touchdown of the season.

Later in the quarter, Coons made his third field goal of the half -- this time from 36 yards out -- and the Chargers took a 23-6 advantage into halftime. After missing his first field-goal attempt as a Charger last Sunday, Coons has converted on his last seven.

The Chargers pulled out their bag of tricks in the third quarter, successfully executing a flea-flicker that ended with a 51-yard catch from Rivers to Allen. One play later, running back Melvin Gordon scored from one-yard out to give the Chargers a 30-6 lead after another Coons extra point.

Williams finished the game with four catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. Henry snagged four balls for 50 yards and a score. Gordon had 78 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. After Sunday's performance, Allen now has a single-season career-high in yards and receptions.

