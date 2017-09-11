Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Recap: Chargers Lose Opener to Broncos 24-21

Sep 11, 2017 at 03:39 PM

A fourth-quarter comeback: Blocked.

An electric fourth-quarter rally fell short as Younghoe Koo's field goal was blocked with one second remaining in the Chargers' 24-21 opening-night loss to the Broncos Monday night in Denver.

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian scored three total touchdowns, the first stemmed from a 13-play, 70-yard drive to wide receiver Bennie Fowler.

On the next possession, the Chargers used a 40-yard defensive pass interference penalty and a heavy dose of running back Melvin Gordon to score their first points of 2017. Gordon touched the ball six times on a nine-play drive, including an 11-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Philip Rivers to open the second quarter.

The Broncos responded with their second scoring drive of the game, this time a one-yard touchdown rush from Siemian. Denver took a 14-7 lead into halftime.

On the Chargers' first possession of the second half, Philip Rivers was intercepted by cornerback Bradley Roby at Los Angeles' 43-yard line. Six plays later, Siemian hooked up with Fowler for a six-yard touchdown — his second of the game — to make it 21-7 Broncos after a Brandon McManus extra point.

The Chargers' furious comeback attempt started in the fourth quarter. After an Adrian Phillips interception, Philip Rivers found wide receiver Keenan Allen for a five-yard touchdown.

On the next possession, linebacker Korey Toomer stripped running back Jamaal Charles of the football, which was recovered by cornerback Casey Hayward. One play later, Rivers connected with wide receiver Travis Benjamin for a 38-yard touchdown. A Younghoe Koo extra point cut the Broncos lead to 24-21.

Gordon finished the game with 18 carries for 54 yards, and five receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown. Allen caught five passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. Rivers went 22-of-33 for 192 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception.

Defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram each had 1.5 sacks.

NEXT UP

The Chargers' home opener is this Sunday, Sept. 17th against the Miami Dolphins at StubHub Center. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. Pacific on CBS.

The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers stand at mid field for the coin toss prior to an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
