Recap: Chargers Feast on Cowboys 28-6

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-6 on Thursday at AT&T Stadium, and here's the kicker:

They didn't have one.

But on Thanksgiving Day, quarterback Philip Rivers gave Chargers fans yet another reason to be thankful. The 14-year veteran feasted on the Cowboys defense, going 27-of-33 for 434 yards and three touchdowns in his Turkey Day debut. Five players had at least 50 receiving yards, led by wide receiver Keenan Allen, who caught 11 balls for 172 yards and a touchdown.

After missing a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter, Chargers kicker Nick Novak left the game with a back injury. With Novak unavailable on the next offensive drive, Los Angeles was forced to go for it on a 4th-and-13 from the Cowboys' 16-yard line and couldn't convert.

The Chargers offense, though, continued to move the ball down the field with ease. Late in the second quarter, Los Angeles reached the red zone on its third consecutive drive. This time, a hobbled Novak returned to attempt -- and convert -- a 22-yard field goal.

Los Angeles' defense held Dallas to 84 yards of offense in the first half, and the Chargers took a 3-0 lead into halftime. But Rivers was just starting to heat up.

The Bolts began the second half with a 10-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown from Rivers to tight end Hunter Henry. Novak gutted through an extra-point attempt that was no good.

After the Chargers defense forced another Dallas punt, Rivers found wide receiver Tyrell Williams for a 27-yard touchdown that made the score 16-0 after punter Drew Kaser -- filling in for the injured Novak -- made the extra point.

Rivers' final touchdown of the day came on a 42-yard connection to Allen. It was Allen's third touchdown in the last two games after being held scoreless since Week 1.

Chargers cornerback Desmond King put the game on ice with a 90-yard pick-six of quarterback Dak Prescott to make the score 28-6.

