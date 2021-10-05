Raiders vs. Chargers Live Game Updates 

A series of punts for both teams calmed things down on offense, but a 34-yard deep pass to tight end Stephen Anderson put the Chargers in scoring position again. Facing another third down in the red zone, Herbert found tight end Jared Cook for a 10-yard touchdown pass with just over four minutes to play in the first half. The six play, 80-yard drive put the Chargers up 14-0 after the Vizcaino PAT.

After head coach Brandon Staley challenged the spot on a third down run by the Raiders, the Chargers got the ball back with just under three minutes to go in the second quarter. Los Angeles got to work and put together its third touchdown drive of the first half. This time Herbert delivered a 14-yard pass to running back Austin Ekeler. The Chargers were able to score in just two minutes and 15 seconds. Ekeler's touchdown grab was the 18th touchdown catch of his career, passing Danny Woodhead for most by an undrafted running back in the common draft era (since 1967). Keenan Allen also recorded his 650th career catch in just 104 games.