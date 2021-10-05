Raiders vs. Chargers Live Game Updates 

First Quarter
Kickoff was postponed due to lightning in the area so the initial 5:15 PM start time was pushed back to 5:55 P.M. Las Vegas won the coin toss and elected to defer, so the Chargers started the game with the ball.
On the opening drive for the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert connected with tight end Jared Cook for a 22-yard gain, a few plays later an 18-yard run up the middle from Austin Ekeler put the Chargers deep into Raiders' territory. Facing a third down, Herbert delivered a ball to the back of the end zone to find tight end, Donald Parham Jr. for the four-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown capped off a 12 play, 75-yard opening-drive and put the Chargers up 7-0 after the PAT attempt was good from kicker Tristian Vizcaino.
The Chargers were able to force the Raiders offense to have back-to-back three-and-outs on offense after Joey Bosa got pressure on Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr and forced Carr to fumble on the play. The Raiders recovered the ball, but the sack from Bosa gave him his 50th sack of his career. Bosa became the fastest player in Chargers history to record 50 sacks.
2nd Quarter:
After holding the Raiders scoreless in the first quarter, the Chargers' defense continued to turn up the heat. The Bolts defense forced a turnover on downs on a 4th-and-3 attempt at the Chargers 37-yard line.
A series of punts for both teams calmed things down on offense, but a 34-yard deep pass to tight end Stephen Anderson put the Chargers in scoring position again. Facing another third down in the red zone, Herbert found tight end Jared Cook for a 10-yard touchdown pass with just over four minutes to play in the first half. The six play, 80-yard drive put the Chargers up 14-0 after the Vizcaino PAT.
After head coach Brandon Staley challenged the spot on a third down run by the Raiders, the Chargers got the ball back with just under three minutes to go in the second quarter. Los Angeles got to work and put together its third touchdown drive of the first half. This time Herbert delivered a 14-yard pass to running back Austin Ekeler. The Chargers were able to score in just two minutes and 15 seconds. Ekeler's touchdown grab was the 18th touchdown catch of his career, passing Danny Woodhead for most by an undrafted running back in the common draft era (since 1967). Keenan Allen also recorded his 650th career catch in just 104 games.
The Chargers defense held the Raiders to just 51 total net yards in the first half.
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.