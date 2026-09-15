Chargers Place KeAndre Lambert-Smith on Injured Reserve; Sign Gary Jennings

Jennings, who spent the end of training camp with the Bolts, came into the NFL as a fourth-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft (120th overall). He was claimed off waivers by Miami, appearing in a regular-season contest for the Dolphins during his rookie season. Jennings has spent time in the NFL with Baltimore, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Kansas City and Carolina in the time since. As a player in the United Football League, Jennings appeared in 31 games (including the postseason) with the Birmingham Stallion and St. Louis Battlehawks, totaling 14 receptions for 298 yards (21.3 avg.) and two touchdowns while returning 63 kickoffs for 1,480 yards (23.5 avg.) and a pair of punts for seven yards (3.5 avg.).