Chargers Place KeAndre Lambert-Smith on Injured Reserve; Sign Gary Jennings

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed wide receiver Gary Jennings to the active roster and signed cornerback Isas Waxter to the practice squad.
Jennings, who spent the end of training camp with the Bolts, came into the NFL as a fourth-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft (120th overall). He was claimed off waivers by Miami, appearing in a regular-season contest for the Dolphins during his rookie season. Jennings has spent time in the NFL with Baltimore, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Kansas City and Carolina in the time since. As a player in the United Football League, Jennings appeared in 31 games (including the postseason) with the Birmingham Stallion and St. Louis Battlehawks, totaling 14 receptions for 298 yards (21.3 avg.) and two touchdowns while returning 63 kickoffs for 1,480 yards (23.5 avg.) and a pair of punts for seven yards (3.5 avg.).
A four-year letterman at West Virginia (2015-18), Jennings finished his collegiate career with 168 receptions for 2,294 yards (13.7 avg.) and 17 touchdowns, ranking seventh in catches and sixth in receiving yards in program history. Jennings' 13 receiving scores in 2018 were the fourth-most in a single season in Mountaineers history.
Waxter spent the 2025 season on the Los Angeles practice squad after initially signing as an undrafted free agent with Seattle. He appeared in 46 games over five seasons (2019-24) at Villanova, compiling 108 tackles (75 solo), three interceptions and 19 passes defensed. Waxter added a sack, two tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a recovery for his career, earning second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2023.