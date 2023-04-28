Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is the fifth Horned Frog chosen by the Bolts in a draft and first since 2014.

Johnston was a first-team All-Big XII selection in each of his last two seasons with TCU and was an honorable mention as a freshman in 2020. Over three seasons (2020-22) in Fort Worth, Texas, he appeared in 32 games, hauling in 115 receptions for 2,190 yards (19.0 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. Johnston led the Horned Frogs in receiving yards each of his three seasons, including being TCU's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2018 as a senior.