How Justin Herbert is Going to Give Cowboys "Quite the Test"

"When I see the numbers of how well the Chargers protected Justin Herbert from pressure [vs. Washington,] I don't think it bodes well for the Cowboys defense … The Cowboys, although they did manage to get four takeaways in the game last week which was uncharacteristic for this defense, they let up big plays in the passing game, they didn't generate enough of a pass rush, they had no sacks on Tom Brady, and very few pressures.

"[Cowboys defensive coordinator] Dan Quinn told us there are two things that really stand out to him with Justin Herbert: No. 1, that big, strong arm, that he can make the throws and No. 2, how athletic he is. So Dan said, 'I'm essentially preparing my players to play against two plays every play because of the one he can initially make, and if he extends the play, what's coming next.' So I think this Cowboys defense is a work in progress and I think Justin Herbert is going to give them quite the test."