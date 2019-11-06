Philip Rivers' 5 Most Memorable Games in Oakland

With the Raiders only needing to beat the Bolts in Oakland to end their eight-year playoff drought and win the AFC West on the final day of the season, the Chargers did not cooperate. Rivers led the Bolts to a 38-26 victory, posting a monster stat line of 310 yards with three touchdown passes and a 135.1 passer rating. Rivers' three touchdown passes went to Vincent Jackson, Gates and Floyd, respectively, with the latter two eclipsing 100 yards receiving on the day. The decisive blow came when Rivers engineered a 99-yard fourth-quarter scoring drive that culminated in a 43-yard touchdown throw to Floyd.