Chargers Fall to Patriots, 27-24

Second Quarter

The Chargers got the ball back to start off the second quarter and once again got off to a hot start on offense. Chargers running back Justin Jackson found a big hole in the Patriots defense and burst up the field for a 75-yard gain that put the Chargers at the New England 11-yard line. A few plays later, Herbert connected with Allen for a five-yard touchdown pass that put the Bolts up once again 14-7 after the PAT attempt from Hopkins was good.

On the Patriots' ensuing drive, Mac Jones and company were able to drive the ball down to the Chargers' one-yard line. The Bolts defense came up with a big stop on 4th-and-1 after forcing an incomplete pass in the end zone that gave the ball back to the Chargers on their own two-yard line.

Later in the quarter, deep in their own territory, the Chargers defense came up big once again after forcing the Patriots to kick a field goal from the Chargers' six-yard line. Nick Folk made the 24-yard field goal for the Patriots, cutting the Bolts' lead to 14-10.

With 1:50 left in the first half, the Bolts forced the Patriots to punt the ball away. The Chargers looked to keep their drive moving but Herbert was picked off by New England's Adrian Phillips on a pass that was deflected off of Ekeler. The Bolts forced the Patriots to kick a 48-yard field goal that Folk made to bring the score to 14-13 with just 10 seconds left in the 2nd quarter.