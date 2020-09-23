Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Panthers-Chargers Week 3 Injury Report

Sep 23, 2020 at 03:47 PM
Chargers Communications
A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Carolina Panthers as we head into the third week of the 2020 season.

Los Angeles Chargers:
Player Position Injury Wednesday
Asmar Bilal LB Calf DNP
Joey Bosa DE Triceps FP
Bryan Bulaga T Knee LP
Hunter Henry TE Ankle LP
Melvin Ingram III DE Knee FP
Justin Jackson RB Quadricep DNP
Rayshawn Jenkins S Groin LP
Justin Jones DT Shoulder DNP
Desmond King II DB Back LP
Tyrod Taylor QB Ribs/Chest DNP
Nick Vigil LB Groin DNP
Carolina Panthers:
Player Position Injury Wednesday
Dennis Daley G Ankle DNP
Kawann Short DT Foot DNP
Brian Burns DE Thigh LP
Yetur Gross-Matos DE Concussion LP
John Miller G Ankle/Groin LP

*NIR* - Not Injury Related

Practice Status

  • *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
  • *LP *- Limited participation in practice
  • *FP *- Full participation
  • *(-) *- Not listed

Game Status

  • *Out *- Player will not play
  • *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
  • *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
  • *(-) *- Not listed
Related Links:

Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

Panthers – Chargers Game Preview

