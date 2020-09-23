Panthers-Chargers Week 3 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Carolina Panthers as we head into the third week of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Asmar Bilal
|LB
|Calf
|DNP
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Triceps
|FP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Knee
|LP
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Ankle
|LP
|Melvin Ingram III
|DE
|Knee
|FP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Quadricep
|DNP
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|S
|Groin
|LP
|Justin Jones
|DT
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Desmond King II
|DB
|Back
|LP
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Ribs/Chest
|DNP
|Nick Vigil
|LB
|Groin
|DNP
Carolina Panthers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Dennis Daley
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|Kawann Short
|DT
|Foot
|DNP
|Brian Burns
|DE
|Thigh
|LP
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|DE
|Concussion
|LP
|John Miller
|G
|Ankle/Groin
|LP
*NIR* - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed