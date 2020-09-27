Live Updates: Panthers at Chargers

Second quarter

The Bolts opened the second quarter facing a 3rd-and-5 from the Carolina 18 and a completion to Keenan Allen kept the drive moving. One play later, Ekeler ran 12 yards into the end zone for the score and 7-6 lead.

A 25-yard rush by Panthers running back Mike Davis kickstarted a Carolina drive that got them in the red zone; however, a tackle in the backfield by Joey Bosa on third down later in the drive forced another Panthers field goal which put them back on top, 9-7.

The Chargers turned the ball over on the ensuing drive after running back Joshua Kelley fumbled the ball off a hit by Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson. Carolina ended up capitalizing on the turnover with a touchdown, however Isaac Rochell blocked the extra point attempt. Carolina led 15-7 with 2:58 left in the first half.

The Bolts got the ball back, but Herbert threw an interception with seconds left in the first half which Carolina took all the way back to the LAC 8. They ended up kicking a field goal to take them into halftime with a 18-7 lead.