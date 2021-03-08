Options for the Chargers at No. 13 Overall: 'Someone's Getting Pushed Down'

Lawrence is one of a handful of quarterbacks who are expected to be selected early in the draft. That means plenty of talented options at several position groups will be available when Los Angeles is on the clock at No. 13 overall.

"Obviously the Chargers wish they had won more games and had gone to the playoffs and I get all that, but that's in the past," Wilson said. "Looking ahead to this 13th pick, as you know, five quarterbacks could go before the Chargers make their pick if they stick at 13. There's going to be some offensive linemen that go. There's going to be some wide receivers, as you mentioned, possibly even a cornerback.

"So, right, someone's getting pushed down."

Wilson makes the case for five potential first-round options – all at different positions – for the Chargers (9:55 mark). Later, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and The Associated Press' Joe Reedy share their takeaways from general manager Tom Telesco's press conference last Thursday (29:25).