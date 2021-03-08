2021 Mock Draft Tracker 4.0: Linemen Lead the Way

Updated each Monday leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Chargers.com will look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 13 overall:
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: March 8, 2021
Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: March 8, 2021
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Last updated: March 5, 2021
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: March 5, 2021
Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: March 4, 2021
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: March 3, 2021
Cynathia Frelund, NFL.com – WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Last updated: March 2, 2021
Eric Eager, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: March 1, 2021
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: February 26, 2021
Charley Casserly, NFL.com – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: February 25, 2021
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: February 25, 2021
Luke Easterling, Draft Wire – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: February 22, 2021
Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: February 22, 2021
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Last updated: February 16, 2021
Dane Brugler, The Athletic (subscription required) - OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
Last updated: February 16, 2021
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Last updated: February 4, 2021
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Last updated: February 1, 2021
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed above represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
Join Us for the Future!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $100 a month. Click here to learn more.