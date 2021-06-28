The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss the Broncos' offseason, the AFC West, and head coach Brandon Staley's time in Denver.
Later, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times talks storylines entering training camp and his recent piece that's caught national attention.
Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Full video episodes are available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel. Among the highlights with O'Halloran:
- Denver loading up on cornerbacks (1:30)
- An open quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater (3:30)
- New Denver running back Javonte Williams (6:40)
- The landscape of the AFC West entering 2021 (8:30)
- Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill's time in Denver (9:45)
Among the topics with Miller:
- Jeff's piece on Colt Brennan (18:40)
- Takeaways from Chargers minicamp (25:40)
- Eyes on the offensive line entering training camp (32:47)
