What did Justin Herbert and the Bolts Say After Sunday's Win over the Chiefs?

Brandon Staley on Williams' and Herbert's performance:

"I thought that those two guys really stood out to me. Justin had four touchdowns, no interceptions. There was a fierce rush out there. I felt like he really played the position how you need to. I felt like he was patient when he needed to be. We had a couple play action shots that didn't quite express themselves. I felt like he was awesome in the check down game getting the ball underneath. They played a lot more two deep zone coverage with some of their corner situation. He just played the position as a high level. He showed high level toughness and then certainly in a two minute drill, the big throw to Keenan Allen and then finishing off with Mike (Williams). You can't say enough about Mike Williams. I felt like this guy all year through three games, this guy played fantastic and he came through for us today."