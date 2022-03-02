Jim Rome and NFL Media React to Hebert's 2021 Season

"I think the Chargers are very fortunate. I know there's been a lot of disappointment, a lot of heartbreak over the years, but to go from Philip Rivers to Justin Herbert, there's a lot of people that would kill to have the opportunity to watch two quarterbacks that are special and have a special connection with the community, special connection with the locker room and that you are always in games. Philip was always one of my favorite guys going back to NC State, never got over the hump with him, but they were relevant and not just relevant in oh I've heard of the Chargers, or I've heard of their quarterback. Relevant in like they are in the mix and I think the Chargers will be in the mix and that's all you can really ask for."