Coach Staley's Media Tour at the 2022 Combine

On Thursday, Staley joined Jim Rome on "The Jim Rome Show" to talk about his first season as the Bolts head coach. As Staley looked ahead to the 2022 season, he talked about the type of personnel and players the Chargers are looking for this offseason. He also discussed the importance of having "power [and] strength at the point of attack" at the line of scrimmage as well as drafting defensive backs who can "cover."