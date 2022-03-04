Coach Staley's Media Tour at the 2022 Combine

Indianapolis was the place to be this week for NFL front office and scouting staffs, coaches, and future players as the NFL Scouting Combine returned to Lucas Oil Stadium. Last year's combine was virtual due to the pandemic, but 2022 gave the chance for NFL scouts and coaches to return in person.
Head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco arrived in Indianapolis for the first time as a coach/GM duo to talk to members of the NFL media about their plans for the Bolts in 2022.
Here's a look at some of Staley's interviews with members of the media at the combine:
On Thursday, Staley joined Jim Rome on "The Jim Rome Show" to talk about his first season as the Bolts head coach. As Staley looked ahead to the 2022 season, he talked about the type of personnel and players the Chargers are looking for this offseason. He also discussed the importance of having "power [and] strength at the point of attack" at the line of scrimmage as well as drafting defensive backs who can "cover."
Next, Staley joined Mike Florio and Chris Simms on NBC's "Pro Football Talk" to discuss what makes Justin Herbert a "special" quarterback. Staley talked about one of the most impressive things he saw Herbert do at practice last season and also reflected on his own transition from a defensive coordinator to a head coach.
Staley also sat down with CBS Sports HQ in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday to talk about why this week feels like the start of the 2022 season. Staley talked about the steps he takes when it comes to the evaluation process and all the energy he has felt at the Scouting Combine. Staley explained what wide receiver Mike Williams' 2021 performance meant to him and how Herbert can improve even after a record-setting season.
