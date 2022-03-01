Radio Row Reactions to Bolts Season

"Fix the defense, that's what I think. Fix the defense, you can't be last against the run and last on third down and win games, it's just not the way it works in the NFL. I think it's right in front of them, they know what they have to do. It's just a matter of is it player, is it scheme, is it coaching, are the guys playing the right positions, do you have the right guys that are playing those positions? So, I think it's a collection of things you take inventory and try to figure out how to best maximize this exceptional offense. You have stars on defense in Joey Bosa and Derwin James, you ought to be able to build around that."