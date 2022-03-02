Three Takeaways: Tom Telesco Talks Cap Space, Building on Offensive Success and More

In Joe Lombardi's first season as the Bolts offensive coordinator, he helped guide several players on offense to career season including Herbert, wide receiver Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler. Despite having the fourth-ranked offense in 2021, Telesco explained why the Bolts aren't satisfied yet.

"The focus can't just be on one side of the ball," he said. "It's got to be on both. I want to make sure on offense we don't take a step back next year. I thought we had a really good year on offense. It wasn't perfect by any means, but it was good. We've got to take another step up there on offense. Certainly, we are ecstatic with what Justin's done and he's still very young. We still think he's going to get a lot better as well."

As Ekeler led the way at the running back position with 20 touchdowns, the Bolts had inconsistent play behind him. Telesco explained how all options are on the table when it comes to finding a running back to provide consistency from that spot in 2022.

"If we want our offense to evolve and continue to get better, we have to get better in that spot," he said. "Wherever that comes from that remains to be seen, but we need to get more from that spot and it could be from someone currently on the team and it may be a free agent, it could be a draft pick, could be anything. If we want our offense to really evolve to what it can be, we need a little bit more from that spot."

A rookie from the 2021 draft class that Telesco talked about was wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who caught four touchdown passes in his first NFL season. Telesco talked about his work ethic and when he felt Palmer began to come into his own during the season.

"He's a pro, like he really works at it," he said. "You could see him probably about mid-season him being more confident in what he was doing and you could see Justin more confident in what Josh was doing. Josh is an excellent route runner, he's got really nice size, he's got really good run-after-the-catch skills, strong hands, so I think he has a really bright future in this league."