Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Tom Telesco Talks Cap Space, Building on Offensive Success and More

Mar 01, 2022 at 06:26 PM
Cory Kennedy
Telesco combine presser photo

Below are three takeaways from Tom Telesco's press conference at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Goal is to compete for a championship

With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine under way in Indianapolis, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since mid-January.

Telesco talked about a variety of subjects including the process of the combine, the Chargers rookies from the 2021 season and working with new special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken.

One of the main topics during Telesco's time at the podium was the Chargers' ability to spend on unrestricted free agents, whether it be their own or players from other teams who are set to hit the market. Telesco talked about his approach heading into the 2022 offseason.

"We have a lot of cap space this year," Telesco said. "So, we have to balance the players that we have that their contracts are expiring how we can bring them back, but also look at from the outside of UFA's who we can bring in and how that's all going to work together. That's what we are still working on right now."

Telesco called the extra cap space a "nice resource to have" explaining how it also helps to have a quarterback of Justin Herbert's caliber on a rookie deal as well. Telesco also talked about what his goal is every year as he assembles the roster.

"We try to be aggressive every year," Telesco said. "It just depends what our resources are and what our circumstances are at that point...the goal every year is the same, the goal is to challenge and compete for a championship."

'The official beginning of the next season'

Telesco is no stranger to the city of Indianapolis as he lived there for 15 years while working for the Indianapolis Colts. Telesco, who attended his first combined in 1995 as scouting assistant for the Carolina Panthers, explained what he likes most about the combine.

"It's always great coming back to Indianapolis," Telesco said. "I'm around the coaches and the scouts really 24/7 and you talk football all day long, that's all you do…it really feels like the official beginning of next season…as far as all the time drills, the measurements, interviews, those are really, really important."

Both Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley have expressed their focus on improving the Bolts defense in 2022. The University of Georgia has several prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine – 14 invites – including several names on defense expected to be selected in the first round.

"Obviously that Georgia defense is really, really impressive," he said. "It could take you days to work through that tape of all the prospects they have. We'll get a chance to see more of these guys here, but  pretty impressive front."

Building on fourth-ranked offense in 2021

In Joe Lombardi's first season as the Bolts offensive coordinator, he helped guide several players on offense to career season including Herbert, wide receiver Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler. Despite having the fourth-ranked offense in 2021, Telesco explained why the Bolts aren't satisfied yet.

"The focus can't just be on one side of the ball," he said. "It's got to be on both. I want to make sure on offense we don't take a step back next year. I thought we had a really good year on offense. It wasn't perfect by any means, but it was good. We've got to take another step up there on offense. Certainly, we are ecstatic with what Justin's done and he's still very young. We still think he's going to get a lot better as well."

As Ekeler led the way at the running back position with 20 touchdowns, the Bolts had inconsistent play behind him. Telesco explained how all options are on the table when it comes to finding a running back to provide consistency from that spot in 2022.

"If we want our offense to evolve and continue to get better, we have to get better in that spot," he said. "Wherever that comes from that remains to be seen, but we need to get more from that spot and it could be from someone currently on the team and it may be a free agent, it could be a draft pick, could be anything. If we want our offense to really evolve to what it can be, we need a little bit more from that spot."

A rookie from the 2021 draft class that Telesco talked about was wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who caught four touchdown passes in his first NFL season. Telesco talked about his work ethic and when he felt Palmer began to come into his own during the season.

"He's a pro, like he really works at it," he said. "You could see him probably about mid-season him being more confident in what he was doing and you could see Justin more confident in what Josh was doing. Josh is an excellent route runner, he's got really nice size, he's got really good run-after-the-catch skills, strong hands, so I think he has a really bright future in this league."

On Wednesday, Staley will address the media from the combine at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater Reflects on Rookie Season

"I feel like I can build a lot off of this season and that's going to be my challenge."
news

Three Takeaways: How Keenan Allen & Mike Williams Posted Career Years in 2021

"We have a lot of really big-time players.  We have two of the feature receivers in the league ... I feel like [Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] and our offensive staff did a fantastic job maximizing this group."
news

Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Describes 'Journey' from Undrafted to 20 Touchdown Season

"The journey is the most important part of the ride and getting to the end number."
news

Three Takeaways: Why Joey Bosa's 'Best Year' is on the Horizon

Here's what Chargers OLB Joey Bosa had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: What Are Tom Telesco's Goals Heading into 2022 Season?

Here's what Chargers general manager Tom Telesco had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: Derwin James Can't Wait for Bolts to 'Come Back Stronger'

Here's what Chargers safety Derwin James had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: Justin Herbert Puts Focus on Improving His Game Following Record-Breaking Sophomore Season

Here's what quarterback Justin Herbert had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: Coach Staley Reflects on First Year as Head Coach 

Here's what head coach Brandon Staley had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: Chargers "Laid it on the Line" in 2021 Season Finale

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Mike Williams, and Derwin James had to say during Sunday's press conferences about Herbert's historic season, the fourth quarter comeback, and more.
news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Looking for '11 Guys Hunting at all Times' in Win-and-In Regular Season Finale

Here's what Joey Bosa, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: A 'Game Within A Game' on Deck in Chargers vs. Raiders Round Two

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Jones and Justin Jackson had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
Latest News
Advertising