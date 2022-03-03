Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley Focused on Depth, Building a 'Complete Team' in 2022 

Since the start of the offseason, the Chargers have added five new coaches. The first coach was new special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken from the Minnesota Vikings. Staley shared why Ficken was a good fit for the Bolts.

"I'm really excited about Ryan Ficken as our special teams coordinator," he said. "It was an opportunity that I was really excited about, he comes from a really good pedigree in Minnesota with [former Vikings special teams coordinator] Mike Priefer. He's been there under a lot of really good head coaches and he's coached a lot of players that I am really familiar with…I felt like his vision really fit where we're trying to go as a football team."

Next up was new pass game specialist Tom Arth. Arth's move to LA reunited him with Staley as the two Ohio natives coached together at John Carroll.

"Tom and I go a long ways back," Staley said. "Just his background as a player in the NFL and in other leagues and just us being together at Carroll. We had to compete really hard for his services, he was in demand. It's awesome to partner up again and have him team up with our offensive staff and I think he was really excited to learn from Joe [Lombardi] and Shane [Day] and Chris [Beatty]."

Finally, the Bolts added Brendan Nugent as the team's new offensive line coach, Chris Gould as an assistant special teams coach and Mike Hiestand as an offensive assistant.