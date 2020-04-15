NFL Draft: Wide Receiver, Running Back Options for an Already Explosive Chargers Offense

Best positions in 2020 draft class

"So, the receiving position is the deepest I've seen since we started doing this. Now, we didn't do the 2014 class, which was probably the previous sort of record-holder at the position. But, I think it might even be deeper than that in terms of you'll find probably 1,000-yard-type wide receivers on day two of this draft, and not just one. You'll probably find a handful on day two. It goes about probably 12 or so deep in terms of just quality at that position that can step in and start for pretty much any team in the NFL right away. So, it might not have a Julio Jones but it's got a lot of talent and I'm a big fan of the guys at the top in (Oklahoma's) CeeDee Lamb and (Alabama's) Jerry Jeudy to be No. 1-type of wide receivers. So, that's really good.