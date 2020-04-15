NFL Draft: Wide Receiver, Running Back Options for an Already Explosive Chargers Offense

Pro Football Focus lead draft analyst Mike Renner was Tuesday's guest on "Chargers Weekly," the official podcast of the team.
Last year, Renner joined the podcast and correctly predicted both defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and safety Nasir Adderley to the Chargers. Listen to the entire interview to hear who he thinks the Bolts will select in 2020. Other highlights from the conversation are below.
Best positions in 2020 draft class
"So, the receiving position is the deepest I've seen since we started doing this. Now, we didn't do the 2014 class, which was probably the previous sort of record-holder at the position. But, I think it might even be deeper than that in terms of you'll find probably 1,000-yard-type wide receivers on day two of this draft, and not just one. You'll probably find a handful on day two. It goes about probably 12 or so deep in terms of just quality at that position that can step in and start for pretty much any team in the NFL right away. So, it might not have a Julio Jones but it's got a lot of talent and I'm a big fan of the guys at the top in (Oklahoma's) CeeDee Lamb and (Alabama's) Jerry Jeudy to be No. 1-type of wide receivers. So, that's really good.
"I think the second-best position's pretty easily offensive tackle. It's not as deep as wide receiver. It really only goes about five deep, but those five guys in my opinion are high-level starting tackles in the NFL. They're (Georgia's) Andrew Thomas, (Iowa's) Tristan Wirfs, (Alabama's) Jedrick Wills, (Houston's) Josh Jones and I'd even throw (Louisville's) Mekhi Becton in there even though he's a little bit more of a project at this point."
An ideal wide receiver No. 3 and complementary running back for the Chargers outside the first round
"I think K.J. Hamler from Penn State; probably that guy in the second round who would be your slot guy in that offense for the most part and can get down the field. (He) didn't run at the combine, but would have likely gone in the 4.3s. He has legit deep speed, so K.J. Hamler from Penn State I'd say. Kind of a carbon copy of him in the later rounds would be Darnell Mooney from Tulane. He went like 4.38 at the combine, is just an explosive guy.
"… So, at the running back position, I think some size; your third-down guy that you're missing without Melvin Gordon could work well in that offense. One of our favorites here at PFF is Utah's Zack Moss. He had the highest broken-tackle rate in the country this past season. (He's) like 225 pounds, 5-10; built like a brick. He is your thumper between the tackles. He is your kind of short-yardage guy who will move the chains in that regard."
Subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts for all things NFL Draft. Recent guests have included NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund, Lance Zierlein and Matt "Money" Smith, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson and Will Brinson, and USA Today's Luke Easterling.
A five-star rating/review is appreciated and will help spread the word to other fans this offseason.