Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (subscription required)
Last updated: April 13, 2020
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 12, 2020
"The Chargers reportedly won't look for a QB in free agency, which means Tyrod Taylor is the man ... for now. But the team will have a decision to make at No. 6. Herbert had a solid 2019 season but improved his stock during the Senior Bowl and combine."
Luke Easterling, USA TODAY – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 11, 2020
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (MOCK TRADE from WAS)
Last updated: April 10, 2020
"Los Angeles gets aggressive in their attempt to secure a franchise quarterback."
Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 10, 2020
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 9, 2020
"The Dolphins pass on Tua, but the Chargers don't. They take the risk on Tagovailoa being healthy."
Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 8, 2020
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 8, 2020
"If the board falls this way, the Chargers would probably be one of the few teams willing to pass on Isaiah Simmons here. Herbert is Los Angeles' quarterback of the future."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: April 7, 2020
"The Chargers have a talented roster and now they have a point guard to distribute the ball for the next decade-plus."
Charles Davis, NFL.com – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 2, 2020
"With Philip Rivers gone to Indianapolis, the Chargers use the sixth overall pick on their leader of the future."
Will Brinson, CBS Sports – CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
Last updated: April 2, 2020
"Ryan Wilson and I joined Chargers.com for a podcast and both ended up with this selection. I kind of love it -- and only one or two things have to happen for the Bolts to land Okudah. That roster could be absolutely loaded if they get him in the secondary. They know they have to keep up with the Chiefs and there's only one way to do that."
Matt Miller, Bleacher Report – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 1, 2020
"His arm strength and mobility would pair well with the loaded Chargers skill-position group."
Peter Schrager, NFL.com – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: April 1, 2020
"Herbert reminds me a bit of Daniel Jones a year ago. Not the loudest guy in the room, but an Academic All-American, the Senior Bowl MVP and someone who won games in college. Herbert had a fabulous combine week in Indy when the two quarterbacks who'll go before him in the draft didn't throw in the field drills. Tyrod Taylor can assume his role as the mentor; Herbert can be the heir apparent."
Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 31, 2020
"Finding a solid quarterback is a risky proposition, and picking Herbert certainly is risky despite his excellent tools, but the payout is too great if he can put it all together."
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: March 31, 2020
PROJECTED TRADE WITH REDSKINS. "A West Coast-style QB, Tua has terrific arm strength, mobility (once that hip is 100 percent) and is a proven winner. A quarterback who plays big in big moments is exactly what this team needs."
Todd McShay, ESPN – QB Jordan Love, Utah State
Last updated: March 30, 2020
Subscription required: "Could free agents Cam Newton or Jameis Winston be in play? Maybe. I'm told Los Angeles likes all four of the top quarterbacks in the draft class -- and this pick could end up being Oregon's Justin Herbert, too -- but Love has the arm to make NFL-caliber throws and should be available here at No. 6."
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: March 30, 2020
Considering the increased likelihood of Tyrod Taylor being a major part of the team's 2020 effort and the Chargers' improvements at left tackle (Bryan Bulaga) and on defense (CB Chris Harris) in free agency, Tagovailoa's blend of quick- and deep-passing potential gives the Bolts the best chance for the most wins in 2020. Should Tua not be available, Mekhi Becton would be my model's next-best selection here."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
Last updated: March 26, 2020
"The trade of Russell Okung to Carolina gives the Chargers room for a new starting left tackle."
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 24, 2020
Subscription required: "The Chargers appear uninterested in the quarterbacks in the free-agent or trade market, with Tyrod Taylor slotted in as their Week 1 starter. But maybe they're not interested in another veteran because they know they're in a good position to draft Tagovailoa or Herbert, and they can give Taylor the job while grooming a quarterback of the future."
Charley Casserly, NFL.com – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 24, 2020
"The Philip Rivers era is over, with Tyrod Taylor topping the QB depth chart at the moment. Could Taylor be a bridge to Herbert? Would Tom Telesco, Anthony Lynn and Co. try to trade up for Tagovailoa?"
Jordan Reid, The Draft Network – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Last updated: March 22, 2020
"With Philip Rivers moving on to the Indianapolis Colts, it leaves the Los Angeles Chargers with Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick as their signal-callers moving forward. Taylor is the perfect bridge gap option to the next quarterback of the future, who turns out to be Herbert.
"The Chargers continuously incorporate a vertical passing attack with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry which makes Herbert a perfect fit. He'll be able to stay in his comfort zone on the West Coast as the eventual new face of the franchise."
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: March 20, 2020
"PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. The Chargers are headed into a new stadium without much fanfare at the QB position, unless they move up three spots and secure this talented lefty, who should become the face of their franchise by 2021."
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Last updated: March 10, 2020
"The presence of Tyrod Taylor as a bridge quarterback enables the Chargers to take Tua and use a redshirt year to give him every opportunity to return to full health."
