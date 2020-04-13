Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: April 1, 2020

"His arm strength and mobility would pair well with the loaded Chargers skill-position group."

Peter Schrager, NFL.com – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: April 1, 2020

"Herbert reminds me a bit of Daniel Jones a year ago. Not the loudest guy in the room, but an Academic All-American, the Senior Bowl MVP and someone who won games in college. Herbert had a fabulous combine week in Indy when the two quarterbacks who'll go before him in the draft didn't throw in the field drills. Tyrod Taylor can assume his role as the mentor; Herbert can be the heir apparent."

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 31, 2020

"Finding a solid quarterback is a risky proposition, and picking Herbert certainly is risky despite his excellent tools, but the payout is too great if he can put it all together."

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 31, 2020

PROJECTED TRADE WITH REDSKINS. "A West Coast-style QB, Tua has terrific arm strength, mobility (once that hip is 100 percent) and is a proven winner. A quarterback who plays big in big moments is exactly what this team needs."

Todd McShay, ESPN – QB Jordan Love, Utah State

Last updated: March 30, 2020

Subscription required: "Could free agents Cam Newton or Jameis Winston be in play? Maybe. I'm told Los Angeles likes all four of the top quarterbacks in the draft class -- and this pick could end up being Oregon's Justin Herbert, too -- but Love has the arm to make NFL-caliber throws and should be available here at No. 6."

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Last updated: March 30, 2020

Considering the increased likelihood of Tyrod Taylor being a major part of the team's 2020 effort and the Chargers' improvements at left tackle (Bryan Bulaga) and on defense (CB Chris Harris) in free agency, Tagovailoa's blend of quick- and deep-passing potential gives the Bolts the best chance for the most wins in 2020. Should Tua not be available, Mekhi Becton would be my model's next-best selection here."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Last updated: March 26, 2020

"The trade of Russell Okung to Carolina gives the Chargers room for a new starting left tackle."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Last updated: March 24, 2020