Newest Chargers Introduced at Team's First-Ever Virtual Town Hall 

"This offseason, all the guys we brought in are stars and I'm just glad to be a part of that group," Joseph said. "… It's time to start fresh and come out swinging and bring the Chargers fans that ring."

Since 2014, Joseph and Bulaga have gone head-to-head 10 times as part of the NFC North rivalry between the Vikings and Packers. The former foes are now teammates, with Bulaga being reunited with his former offensive line coach James Campen, whom he spent nine seasons with in Green Bay.

The former Packer will also transition from legendary Lambeau Field to the NFL's newest crown jewel, SoFi Stadium.

"There's always just a different buzz when you go into these new buildings," Bulaga said. "I'm excited that my first year as a Charger, there's a brand-new stadium. The place looks literally unbelievable from the photos of it. I'm excited about it."

Playing alongside Bulaga on Los Angeles' O-line in 2020 will be Turner, who was acquired in a trade last month from the Carolina Panthers. At just 26 years old, Turner has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons, but has yet to accomplish his ultimate goal.

"I may have some experience, but I haven't won one," he said. "That's the plan, man – got to go and get a ring."

Then there's Harris Jr., who's spent his entire career in the AFC West. Denver's vaunted "No Fly Zone" secondary that included cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Bradley Roby, and safeties T.J. Ward and Darian Stewart is regarded as one of the best of all-time.

Harris Jr. knows a good secondary when he sees one, and he expects his new group to be elite.

"We can definitely be the best in the league," he said. "We just got to put that time in together. I think from the past, our best secondaries have been the groups that just had great chemistry – guys that just get along with each other, wish success on each other.