Navigating the Challenges of Sideline Reporting in the 2020 NFL Season

With play-by-play and color analysts high up in a booth, sideline reporters are known for being the eyes and ears for what happens on the field; however, what they're seeing and hearing in 2020 is a bit of an adjustment.

Wolfson cited coaches wearing masks and a lack of vision of different angles of the bench as two distinct changes to how a reporter hears and sees different aspects of the game.

Farren concurred.

"Sometimes you get to be privy to the discussions between coaches and their player groups and that's not gonna happen," Farren said. "So it really changes the entire role of sideline reporter. Obviously, we have our storylines heading into each week; what happened in practice, who's out for the week, who's gonna have to step up. All those things will remain the same. But in terms of getting injury updates and being able to run over to the action and see exactly what happened and how somebody's doing, it's gonna be completely different. But we get to be in the arena. We get to be there which is saying something."

Wolfson has said while her preparation for a game has stayed the same, she's leaning hard into that prep this year since she can't have gameday conversations with players and coaches on the field like she would in a normal season.

Farren is also relying on her prep noting she'll "dig more into those storylines and player profiles, interesting things about these guys that maybe you don't know about that I can bring to you."

But in a year with so much uncertainty, Wolfson admits she's excited for the challenge that she's taking on in 2020 and that while sideline reporters are integral in any year, that role is especially important in telling the story of this season.