Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 16 game against the Houston Texans:
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Matt Feiler
|62 (100%)
|3 (11%)
|Michael Schofield III
|62 (100%)
|3 (11%)
|Storm Norton
|62 (100%)
|3 (11%)
|Scott Quessenberry
|62 (100%)
|Justin Herbert
|62 (100%)
|Joshua Palmer
|60 (97%)
|8 (30%)
|Keenan Allen
|55 (89%)
|Jason Moore Jr.
|45 (73%)
|9 (33%)
|Justin Jackson
|45 (73%)
|3 (14%)
|Jared Cook
|39 (63%)
|Stephen Anderson
|22 (35%)
|15 (56%)
|Joshua Kelley
|17 (27%)
|Tre' McKitty
|15 (24%)
|Michael Bandy
|10 (16%)
|6 (22%)
|Maurice Ffrench
|2 (3%)
|3 (11%)
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Alohi Gillman
|68 (100%)
|15 (56%)
|Nasir Adderley
|68 (100%)
|13 (48%)
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|68 (100%)
|8 (30%)
|Kyzir White
|68 (100%)
|4 (15%)
|Uchenna Nwosu
|59 (87%)
|Jerry Tillery
|55 (81%)
|2 (7%)
|Davontae Harris
|53 (78%)
|11 (41%)
|Chris Harris Jr.
|53 (78%)
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|51 (75%)
|Linval Joseph
|47 (69%)
|6 (22%)
|Christian Covington
|45 (66%)
|8 (30%)
|Emeke Egbule
|23 (34%)
|9 (33%)
|Breiden Fehoko
|21 (31%)
|19 (70%)
|Drue Tranquill
|20 (29%)
|3 (11%)
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|19 (28%)
|22 (81%)
|Essang Bassey
|11 (16%)
|8 (30%)
|Nick Niemann
|9 (13%)
|24 (89%)
|Forrest Merrill
|7 (10%)
|8 (30%)
|Andrew Brown
|3 (4%)
|1 (4%)
Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 16 road game against the Houston Texans.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Ben Deluca
|16 (59%)
|Larry Rountree III
|16 (59%)
|Darius Bradwell
|15 (56%)
|Gabe Nabers
|11 (41%)
|Dustin Hopkins
|10 (37%)
|Brieden Jaimes
|3 (11%)
|Matt Overton
|3 (11%)
|Senio Kelemete
|3 (11%)
|Trey Pipkins III
|3 (11%)
|Ty Long
|3 (11%)
