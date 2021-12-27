Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Dec 27, 2021 at 12:34 PM
week 16 snap counts

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 16 game against the Houston Texans:

Table inside Article
Player Offensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Matt Feiler 62 (100%) 3 (11%)
Michael Schofield III 62 (100%) 3 (11%)
Storm Norton 62 (100%) 3 (11%)
Scott Quessenberry 62 (100%)
Justin Herbert 62 (100%)
Joshua Palmer 60 (97%) 8 (30%)
Keenan Allen 55 (89%)
Jason Moore Jr. 45 (73%) 9 (33%)
Justin Jackson 45 (73%) 3 (14%)
Jared Cook 39 (63%)
Stephen Anderson 22 (35%) 15 (56%)
Joshua Kelley 17 (27%)
Tre' McKitty 15 (24%)
Michael Bandy 10 (16%) 6 (22%)
Maurice Ffrench 2 (3%) 3 (11%)
Table inside Article
Player Defensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Alohi Gillman 68 (100%) 15 (56%)
Nasir Adderley 68 (100%) 13 (48%)
Asante Samuel Jr. 68 (100%) 8 (30%)
Kyzir White 68 (100%) 4 (15%)
Uchenna Nwosu 59 (87%)
Jerry Tillery 55 (81%) 2 (7%)
Davontae Harris 53 (78%) 11 (41%)
Chris Harris Jr. 53 (78%)
Kenneth Murray Jr. 51 (75%)
Linval Joseph 47 (69%) 6 (22%)
Christian Covington 45 (66%) 8 (30%)
Emeke Egbule 23 (34%) 9 (33%)
Breiden Fehoko 21 (31%) 19 (70%)
Drue Tranquill 20 (29%) 3 (11%)
Amen Ogbongbemiga 19 (28%) 22 (81%)
Essang Bassey 11 (16%) 8 (30%)
Nick Niemann 9 (13%) 24 (89%)
Forrest Merrill 7 (10%) 8 (30%)
Andrew Brown 3 (4%) 1 (4%)

Photos: Chargers at Texans In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 16 road game against the Houston Texans.

5LAC1154
1 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1241
2 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1243
3 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1183
4 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1198
5 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1209
6 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1265
7 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1290
8 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0211
9 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0217
10 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1246
11 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0175
12 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1334
13 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0154
14 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0156
15 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0315
16 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0321
17 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1365
18 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1412
19 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0326
20 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1367
21 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1383
22 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1388
23 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1646
24 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1490
25 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0462
26 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0294
27 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0473
28 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1579
29 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1565
30 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1715
31 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1722
32 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1651
33 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1533
34 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1979
35 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1899
36 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0429
37 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1816
38 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1818
39 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0457
40 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0500
41 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2157
42 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0713
43 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0654
44 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0616
45 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0597
46 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0566
47 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0568
48 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0616
49 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0641
50 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0514
51 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0541
52 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0666
53 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2133
54 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0813
55 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0766
56 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4084
57 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2204
58 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2153
59 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2404
60 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0886
61 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0847
62 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0856
63 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2401
64 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2429
65 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0788
66 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0787
67 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0825
68 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2248
69 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2213
70 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2495
71 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2553
72 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2629
73 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1066
74 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2742
75 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2746
76 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2717
77 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2797
78 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1506
79 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1542
80 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1532
81 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2946
82 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2949
83 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2858
84 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2826
85 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2830
86 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1452
87 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3004
88 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1159
89 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3031
90 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1513
91 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1453
92 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1577
93 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1590
94 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3081
95 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3127
96 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3156
97 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3242
98 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3246
99 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0390
100 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3090
101 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3283
102 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3355
103 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1553
104 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1459
105 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1711
106 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1682
107 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1688
108 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1667
109 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3428
110 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1792
111 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1558
112 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3411
113 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3373
114 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1746
115 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3532
116 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1914
117 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1928
118 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3584
119 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3597
120 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1999
121 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2040
122 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3613
123 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3562
124 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3662
125 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3665
126 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2207
127 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2331
128 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2341
129 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1012
130 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0492
131 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1175
132 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1242
133 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0525
134 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3860
135 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3883
136 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3907
137 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3748
138 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3765
139 / 140
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2455
140 / 140
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Table inside Article
Player Special Teams Snaps
Ben Deluca 16 (59%)
Larry Rountree III 16 (59%)
Darius Bradwell 15 (56%)
Gabe Nabers 11 (41%)
Dustin Hopkins 10 (37%)
Brieden Jaimes 3 (11%)
Matt Overton 3 (11%)
Senio Kelemete 3 (11%)
Trey Pipkins III 3 (11%)
Ty Long 3 (11%)

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Week 16 Inactives | Chargers at Texans

The Chargers have no inactives against the Houston Texans.
news

Week 16 Injury Report | Chargers at Texans 

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans as we head into Week 16 of the 2021 season.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts take on the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT.
news

Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Week 15 Inactives | Chargers vs Chiefs

Here are inactives for the Week 15 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Week 15 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Chiefs

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs as we head into Week 15 of the 2021 season.
news

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

It's a primetime matchup between AFC West rivals on Thursday, December 16 at 5:20 p.m.
news

Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Giants

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 14 game against the New York Giants.
news

Week 14 Inactives | Chargers vs Giants

Here are inactives for the Week 14 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Giants. Derwin James is inactive.
news

Week 14 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Giants

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Giants as we head into Week 14 of the 2021 season.
news

New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts face their final NFC East opponent of the season on Sunday, December 12 at 1:05 p.m.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Three Days to Primetime

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
Latest News
Advertising