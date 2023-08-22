Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
A fourth-year player, Crowder spent three years with the New York Giants after being selected in the seventh round (255th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 31-of-41 career games, totaling 229 tackles (122 solo), nine tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions, while adding eight passes defensed, six QB hits, two forced fumbles and a recovery. Crowder spent the end of the 2022 season with Pittsburgh but did not see any action for the Steelers.
Crowder played linebacker at the University of Georgia after beginning his career at running back and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award as a senior in 2019, which is annually given to the nation's top linebacker. He helped the Bulldogs win three-straight Southeastern Conference Eastern Division titles (2017-19). Over his career in Athens, Ga., Crowder totaled 122 tackles (50 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defensed, a forced fumble and two recoveries. Crowder will wear No. 58 for the Chargers.
