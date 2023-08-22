Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

A fourth-year player, Crowder spent three years with the New York Giants after being selected in the seventh round (255th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 31-of-41 career games, totaling 229 tackles (122 solo), nine tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions, while adding eight passes defensed, six QB hits, two forced fumbles and a recovery. Crowder spent the end of the 2022 season with Pittsburgh but did not see any action for the Steelers.