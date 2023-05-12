Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

May 12, 2023 at 09:59 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
Series + Sponsor

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

Johnston was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in each of his last two seasons with TCU and was an honorable mention as a freshman in 2020. Over three seasons (2020-22) in Fort Worth, Texas, he appeared in 32 games, hauling in 115 receptions for 2,190 yards (19.0 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. Johnston led the Horned Frogs in receiving yards each of his three seasons, including being TCU's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2018 as a senior.

The Temple, Texas, native capped his collegiate career as the Offensive Most Valuable Player in the team's College Football Playoff Semifinal win over Michigan by recording six catches for 163 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown. As a freshman in 2020, Johnston led TCU with a 22.1 yards per reception average, the highest by a true freshman in Big 12 history among players with at least 20 catches.

Another Southern California native, Henley (first name pronounced DAY-on) ended the 2022 season as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection at linebacker and a second-team selection as an all-purpose/special teams player. His 106 tackles ranked No. 2 in the conference, while his 12 tackles for loss tied for fifth. Henley was a second-team All-American from College Football News and was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which annually recognizes college football's best linebacker.

Henley appeared in 62 career games over six combined seasons at Washington State (2022) and Nevada (2017-21), seeing action at linebacker, defensive back and wide receiver. He was named second-team All-Mountain West Conference in his final season at Nevada, leading the team with 103 tackles. Henley graduated from Crenshaw High in Los Angeles, where he earned City MVP honors and helped the Cougars become 2015 Los Angeles Coliseum League Champions.

Davis, one of the nation's premier return specialists on top of being a speedy receiving threat, played in 58 career games at TCU from 2018-22. He ended his career in Fort Worth, Texas, as a first-team All-America and first-team All-Big 12 selection at punt returner in 2022, while also winning Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year and the Jet Award, which annually recognizes college football's best return specialist. Davis set a program record with five career punt return touchdowns and tied the school record for combined return scores (six).

With the Horned Frogs, Davis returned 52 kickoffs for 1,145 yards (22.0 avg.) and a touchdown, while also returning 44 punts for 658 yards (15.0 avg.) and five touchdowns. Offensively, he hauled in 112 receptions for 1,513 yards (13.5 avg.) and nine touchdowns along with 28 carries for 183 rushing yards (6.5 avg.) and two scores. Davis' 15.0-yard career punt return average ranked No. 3 in the FBS over his five seasons with TCU among players with at least 40 punt returns. With Horned Frog teammate Quinton Johnston being selected by the Bolts in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Davis is the sixth player ever selected from TCU by the Chargers.

As a senior at Clemson in 2022, McFadden earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors and was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which annually recognizes the ACC's top blocker, becoming the 10th Clemson Tiger to win the award. He appeared in 56 games over his five seasons (2018-22) at Clemson, starting each of his final 39 games for the Tigers. He was voted by his teammates as a team captain for 2022 and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021 after winning ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice. McFadden started on of a Clemson line in 2020 that was the only team in the ACC to allow less than two sacks per game. He's the 11th player drafted by the Bolts out of Clemson in history, and the first since Mike Williams in 2017.

Matlock saw action in 46 games over five seasons (2018-22) at Boise State, earning second-team All-Mountain West Conference recognition in each of his final two years with the Broncos. He totaled 115 tackles (64 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, forced a fumble, recovered two fumbles and blocked three kicks, while also adding a pair of touchdown catches as an eligible receiver on offense. Matlock was named a team captain in 2022 and was honorable mention All-Mountain West in 2020 after blocking a pair of kicks, including one that led to a 91-yard touchdown return. He is the second Boise State player ever drafted by the Chargers.

As a senior at TCU, Duggan led the Horned Frogs to an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship after orchestrating a 51-45 win in the semifinal over Michigan. He earned second-team All-America honors on top of being a first-team All-Big 12 selection and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after being responsible for 41 touchdowns (32 passing, nine rushing) — the second-most in a single season in TCU history. Duggan ended his time in Fort Worth, Texas, ranked No. 3 in program history with 9,618 passing yards, while adding 73 passing touchdowns and 28 rushing scores.

Duggan started 43-of-47 career games at TCU over four seasons (2019-22). He completed 60.3 percent of his passes (739-of-1,225) for 9,618 yards and 73 touchdowns with 28 interceptions (141.4 efficiency rating). He added 1,856 career rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 488 carries (4.8 avg.), finishing his career tied for the sixth-most rushing scores in school history. Along with Quinton Johnston and Derius Davis, Duggan is the seventh player out of TCU drafted by the Chargers.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

Latest News
Advertising