Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

Johnston was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in each of his last two seasons with TCU and was an honorable mention as a freshman in 2020. Over three seasons (2020-22) in Fort Worth, Texas, he appeared in 32 games, hauling in 115 receptions for 2,190 yards (19.0 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. Johnston led the Horned Frogs in receiving yards each of his three seasons, including being TCU's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2018 as a senior.

The Temple, Texas, native capped his collegiate career as the Offensive Most Valuable Player in the team's College Football Playoff Semifinal win over Michigan by recording six catches for 163 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown. As a freshman in 2020, Johnston led TCU with a 22.1 yards per reception average, the highest by a true freshman in Big 12 history among players with at least 20 catches.

Another Southern California native, Henley (first name pronounced DAY-on) ended the 2022 season as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection at linebacker and a second-team selection as an all-purpose/special teams player. His 106 tackles ranked No. 2 in the conference, while his 12 tackles for loss tied for fifth. Henley was a second-team All-American from College Football News and was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which annually recognizes college football's best linebacker.

Henley appeared in 62 career games over six combined seasons at Washington State (2022) and Nevada (2017-21), seeing action at linebacker, defensive back and wide receiver. He was named second-team All-Mountain West Conference in his final season at Nevada, leading the team with 103 tackles. Henley graduated from Crenshaw High in Los Angeles, where he earned City MVP honors and helped the Cougars become 2015 Los Angeles Coliseum League Champions.

Davis, one of the nation's premier return specialists on top of being a speedy receiving threat, played in 58 career games at TCU from 2018-22. He ended his career in Fort Worth, Texas, as a first-team All-America and first-team All-Big 12 selection at punt returner in 2022, while also winning Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year and the Jet Award, which annually recognizes college football's best return specialist. Davis set a program record with five career punt return touchdowns and tied the school record for combined return scores (six).

With the Horned Frogs, Davis returned 52 kickoffs for 1,145 yards (22.0 avg.) and a touchdown, while also returning 44 punts for 658 yards (15.0 avg.) and five touchdowns. Offensively, he hauled in 112 receptions for 1,513 yards (13.5 avg.) and nine touchdowns along with 28 carries for 183 rushing yards (6.5 avg.) and two scores. Davis' 15.0-yard career punt return average ranked No. 3 in the FBS over his five seasons with TCU among players with at least 40 punt returns. With Horned Frog teammate Quinton Johnston being selected by the Bolts in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Davis is the sixth player ever selected from TCU by the Chargers.

As a senior at Clemson in 2022, McFadden earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors and was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which annually recognizes the ACC's top blocker, becoming the 10th Clemson Tiger to win the award. He appeared in 56 games over his five seasons (2018-22) at Clemson, starting each of his final 39 games for the Tigers. He was voted by his teammates as a team captain for 2022 and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021 after winning ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice. McFadden started on of a Clemson line in 2020 that was the only team in the ACC to allow less than two sacks per game. He's the 11th player drafted by the Bolts out of Clemson in history, and the first since Mike Williams in 2017.

Matlock saw action in 46 games over five seasons (2018-22) at Boise State, earning second-team All-Mountain West Conference recognition in each of his final two years with the Broncos. He totaled 115 tackles (64 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, forced a fumble, recovered two fumbles and blocked three kicks, while also adding a pair of touchdown catches as an eligible receiver on offense. Matlock was named a team captain in 2022 and was honorable mention All-Mountain West in 2020 after blocking a pair of kicks, including one that led to a 91-yard touchdown return. He is the second Boise State player ever drafted by the Chargers.

As a senior at TCU, Duggan led the Horned Frogs to an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship after orchestrating a 51-45 win in the semifinal over Michigan. He earned second-team All-America honors on top of being a first-team All-Big 12 selection and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after being responsible for 41 touchdowns (32 passing, nine rushing) — the second-most in a single season in TCU history. Duggan ended his time in Fort Worth, Texas, ranked No. 3 in program history with 9,618 passing yards, while adding 73 passing touchdowns and 28 rushing scores.