Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

Kaskey most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League, helping the Stallions win the 2023 championship. He appeared in an NFL game for the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Kaskey played four seasons (2015-18) at Dartmouth, earning first-team All-Ivy League honors as a junior. During his senior season, he led the line to allow just seven sacks and helped the offense average over 250 rushing yards per game. Kaskey will wear No. 74 for the Chargers.