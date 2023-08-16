Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

Hankins spent his rookie season in 2022 on Atlanta's practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent, participating in training camp and the preseason with the Falcons. He recently won a USFL championship with the Birmingham Stallions, playing in a pair of games.

Over five seasons (2017-21) at the University of Iowa, Hankins appeared in 48 games for the Hawkeyes. He finished his career in Des Moines with 212 tackles (136 solo), six interceptions and 27 pass breakups. In 2021, Hankins was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist, which is annually awarded to the nation's top defensive back. Hankins will wear No. 23 for the Chargers.