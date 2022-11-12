Los Angeles Chargers Sign Larry Rountree III to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Larry Rountree III to the active roster from the practice squad. The team also elevated kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Rountree appeared in 12 games last year as a rookie after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He recorded a touchdown and 87 yards on 36 rushing attempts (2.4 avg.) and returned seven kickoffs for 117 yards (16.7 avg.). Rountree finished his career as the most productive running back in Missouri Tigers history, posted 40 touchdowns and 3,720 yards on the ground — both ranking No. 1 in school annals among rushers — while his 14 career 100-yard rushing performances is also a program record by a running back.

He earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors as a senior when his career-best 14 rushing scores ranked seventh in the Football Bowl Subdivision. After being named Freshman All-SEC due to his return and special teams abilities, Rountree enjoyed a breakout sophomore season where he ran for 1,216 yards and 11 scores while earning SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition.

Dicker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his Chargers debut last week, where he made both PATs and a pair of field goals, including a game-winning 37-yarder as time expired. Both of his field goals came late in the fourth quarter, making him the only kicker this season to make multiple field goals with less than six minutes to play in a single fourth quarter. Dicker also won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in his NFL debut for Philadelphia earlier this year.

In 49 games over four seasons (2018-21) at the University of Texas, Dicker made a program-record 60 field goals. He ended his Longhorns career also ranked third in points scored (386), fourth in field goal percentage (75.9) and second in made PATs (206) — including 70 consecutive. Dicker was a first-team All-Big 12 selection at punter and honorable mention at kicker as a senior in 2021 after averaging 46.8 gross yards per punt and making 13-of-15 field goal attempts (86.7 pct.).