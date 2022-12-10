Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall to the active roster from the practice squad and placed tight end Richard Rodgers on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and safety Raheem Layne from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

A native of Calhoun City, Miss., Hall initially joined the Chargers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas before spending time with the Vikings, Saints and Cowboys. He returned to the Bolts last season, seeing action on special teams in 16 games and recording a tackle and quarterback hit on defense. In two seasons for the Mean Green, Hall totaled 120 tackles (89 solo), six interceptions and 28 passes defensed. Hall earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in his senior season.

A rookie defensive lineman out of the University of Michigan, Hinton initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants and spent time this year on the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in 32 games and made 19 starts for the Wolverines over three seasons (2019-21), totaling 55 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries. Hinton was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021 after recording a career-best 32 tackles, one forced fumble and two recoveries. He will wear No. 91 for the Bolts.