Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis in 2019, Doss has appeared in nine games and made two starts with the Raiders, totaling 11 receptions for 133 yards (12.1 avg.). He also spent time with the Jaguars, Falcons, Jets and Giants before signing to the Chargers' practice squad on Oct. 5. Doss appeared in 44 games over four seasons for the Aggies, registering 321 catches for 4,069 yards (12.7 avg.) and 28 touchdowns, and adding a 42-yard rushing score. He earned consensus first-team FCS All-America honors and first-team All-Big Sky Conference as a senior, while also earning Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons as a junior and senior.

Dicker made his NFL debut with Philadelphia earlier this year, making both PATs and a pair of field goals, including a 42-yarder, to help the Eagles win at Arizona in Week 5. In 49 games over four seasons (2018-21) at the University of Texas, he made a program-record 60 field goals. Dicker ended his Longhorns career also ranked third in points scored (386), fourth in field goal percentage (75.9) and second in made PATs (206) — including 70 consecutive. Dicker was a first-team All-Big 12 selection at punter and honorable mention at kicker as a senior in 2021 after averaging 46.8 gross yards per punt and making 13-of-15 field goal attempts (86.7 pct.).