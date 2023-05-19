Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

Since entering the league as a seventh-round selection (223rd overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft, Williams has appeared in 83 career regular-season games (42 starts) for the Giants, Lions, Bears, Dolphins and Chiefs, as well as two postseason outings with Kansas City and Miami.

Over nine seasons of NFL action, Williams has totaled 125 career tackles (67 solo), including 7.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss, as well as seven passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. As a member of the Bears in 2019, Williams appeared in all 16 regular-season games (five starts) and recorded a career-high six sacks, the second-most by any member of Chicago's defense.