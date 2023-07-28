Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

Lynch has appeared in 20 career games and made seven starts over two seasons (2020-21) with the Minnesota Vikings after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He totaled 41 tackles (26 solo), two sacks, an interception, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovery. Lynch comes to Los Angeles after spending the second half of last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He will wear No. 53 for the Chargers.