Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
Lynch has appeared in 20 career games and made seven starts over two seasons (2020-21) with the Minnesota Vikings after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He totaled 41 tackles (26 solo), two sacks, an interception, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovery. Lynch comes to Los Angeles after spending the second half of last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He will wear No. 53 for the Chargers.
In four seasons (2016-19) at Baylor, Lynch played in 50 career games, starting 32 times at five different positions. Ended his Bears career with 134 tackles (89 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, a forced fumble and two recoveries, along with a blocked kick. Began his time in Waco, Texas, on offense, adding 51 receptions for 673 yards (13.2 avg.) and four touchdowns along with 80 rushing yards over his first two seasons with the team.
