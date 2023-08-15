Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

Shampklin most recently played for the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League, appearing in three games and totaling 52 yards on 12 carries (4.3 avg.) along with a 26-yard catch. He spent part of the 2022 season on the practice squad for the Indianapolis Colts after spending the preseason with the Dallas Cowboys.

A two-time first-team All-Ivy League recipient (2018, '21) at Harvard, Shampklin led the league in 2021 by averaging 92.8 rushing yards per game. Over his three seasons (2017-18, '21) of action, he totaled 2,251 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 402 carries (5.6 avg.), setting a career high with 11 scores in 2021. Shampklin added 29 receptions for 296 yards (10.2 avg.) and three touchdowns. A native of Paramount, Calif., and alumnus of Long Beach Poly, Shampklin will wear No. 23 for the Chargers.