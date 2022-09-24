Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

Rodgers originally entered the NFL as a third-round selection of the Green Bay Packers in 2014 and has appeared in 90 career games (28 starts) with the Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Chargers. The California product has registered 147 receptions for 1,529 yards (10.4 avg.) and 15 touchdowns, including a game-winning, 61-yard Hail Mary grab in 2015 from Aaron Rodgers. In three seasons as a Golden Bear, Rodgers appeared in 35 games with 11 starts and recorded 59 catches for 896 yards (15.2 avg.) and a pair of touchdowns. He ended his college career on a 19-game reception streak.