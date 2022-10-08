Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Bandy led the Chargers this preseason with 18 receptions for 172 yards (9.6 avg.) and two touchdowns, while also contributing at returner. He appeared in last week's game, hauling in two passes for 49 yards (24.5 avg.) and registering a special teams tackle. Bandy played two seasons in The Spring League with the Conquerors, tying for the team lead in receptions in 2021.
The 5-10, 190-pound receiver was a two-time FCS All-America selection at the University of San Diego, finishing his career as one of the most decorated receivers in program history. Bandy ended his career ranked fourth in receptions (192), No. 3 in receiving yards (3,294) and fifth in touchdown catches (28) in school history. His single-season school-record 1,698 receiving yards in 2018 are the sixth-most in a single season in FCS history.
Bertolet (pronounced BURR-tuh-let), who has spent time with five NFL teams, most recently kicked for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL, converting 11 field goal attempts and nine extra points to total 42 points scored on the season. He also kicked for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2021 and the Alliance of American Football's Salt Lake Stallions in 2019. With the Tiger-Cats, Bertolet totaled 86 points on the year by making 13 extra points and 23 field goals. He converted nine field goals with the Stallions. After redshirting in 2011, he played four seasons at Texas A&M and made 37 career field goals for the Aggies, including eight from 50-plus yards.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.