Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Bandy led the Chargers this preseason with 18 receptions for 172 yards (9.6 avg.) and two touchdowns, while also contributing at returner. He spent most of last season on the team's practice squad, appearing in a game and returning four kickoffs for 88 yards (22.0 avg.). Bandy played two seasons in The Spring League with the Conquerors, tying for the team lead in receptions in 2021.