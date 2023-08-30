Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

Muse entered the NFL as a third-round selection (100th overall) by Las Vegas in 2020 and has played in 23 career games, including a start, all with the Seattle Seahawks. Defensively, he has recorded nine tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed, while adding 11 special teams tackles over the last two seasons.

The Belmont, N.C., native appeared in 59 games as a safety over four seasons (2016-19) at Clemson after redshirting in 2015, finishing his career tied for the most games played in program history. Muse was a team captain in his final season, earning Associated Press third-team All-America honors and was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which annually recognizes college football's top defensive back. He totaled 192 tackles (105 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery and a blocked kick for the Tigers.